High Point vs. Presbyterian: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The High Point Panthers (11-15, 3-11 Big South) will visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-22, 1-13 Big South) after dropping nine road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. High Point matchup.
High Point vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
High Point vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Presbyterian Moneyline
|High Point Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Presbyterian (-1.5)
|141.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Presbyterian (-2)
|141
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Presbyterian (-2)
|141
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Presbyterian (-2.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
High Point vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends
- High Point has covered 10 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Panthers have an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs this season.
- Presbyterian has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Blue Hose and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 25 times this season.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.