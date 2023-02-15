The High Point Panthers (11-15, 3-11 Big South) will visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-22, 1-13 Big South) after dropping nine road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. High Point matchup.

High Point vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

High Point vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

High Point has covered 10 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.

The Panthers have an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs this season.

Presbyterian has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Blue Hose and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 25 times this season.

