Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (22-4) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-17) at Winthrop Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-58, with heavily favored Gardner-Webb securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Runnin' Bulldogs earned a 63-50 victory over Campbell.
Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 73, Winthrop 58
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- On December 12 against the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings, the Runnin' Bulldogs notched their best win of the season, a 61-56 victory on the road.
- Gardner-Webb has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-71 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on January 18
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on December 1
- 67-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 173) on December 15
- 91-87 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on November 23
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on November 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have a +247 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. They're putting up 75.9 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.4 per contest to rank 243rd in college basketball.
- In conference play, Gardner-Webb is putting up more points (77.9 per game) than it is overall (75.9) in 2022-23.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs average 78.6 points per game at home, and 73.5 on the road.
- At home Gardner-Webb is giving up 66.6 points per game, 2.1 more than it is on the road (64.5).
- While the Runnin' Bulldogs are posting 75.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, tallying 80.2 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.