Wednesday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-15) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (17-8) going head to head at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 62-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cincinnati, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their last game on Sunday, the Lady Pirates claimed a 79-62 victory over Wichita State.

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 62, East Carolina 61

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates' best win of the season came in a 68-54 victory on February 4 against the UCF Knights, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 9) in our computer rankings.

East Carolina has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 8

72-64 over Liberty (No. 81) on November 26

69-51 at home over VCU (No. 95) on December 4

72-51 on the road over Temple (No. 105) on January 11

67-52 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

East Carolina Performance Insights