Dennis Smith Jr. plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 144-138 win over the Hawks (his most recent game) Smith produced 12 points.

Dennis Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.4 8.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.7 Assists 3.5 4.3 2.1 PRA -- 15.4 13.3 PR 12.5 11.1 11.2 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Dennis Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 5.4% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

The Hornets rank 12th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Spurs give up 122.7 points per game, worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 26.5 per game.

The Spurs give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Dennis Smith Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 21 12 2 4 2 2 2

