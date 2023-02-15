The Saint Louis Billikens (16-9, 8-4 A-10) are welcoming in the Davidson Wildcats (11-13, 4-8 A-10) for a matchup of A-10 rivals at Chaifetz Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Davidson vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: CBS Sports Network

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, four percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Billikens have averaged.

Davidson has compiled a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens sit at 171st.

The Wildcats' 70.6 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.8 the Billikens allow to opponents.

Davidson is 8-11 when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Davidson is scoring one fewer points per game at home (70.9) than away (71.9).

The Wildcats allow 67.9 points per game at home, and 73 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Davidson has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (34.5%). But it sinks the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.7 per game).

Davidson Schedule