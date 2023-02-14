When the Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) face off at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Kyle Filipowski and Nate Laszewski will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Duke vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Tuesday, February 14

Tuesday, February 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Duke's Last Game

In its most recent game, Duke fell to the Virginia on Saturday, 69-62 in OT. Its top scorer was Jeremy Roach with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Roach 16 0 2 0 0 2 Tyrese Proctor 14 4 4 0 0 2 Jacob Grandison 11 1 0 1 0 3

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski paces the Blue Devils with 14.8 points per contest and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 1.4 assists.

Ryan Young is putting up 7.9 points, 1.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Proctor posts 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Roach paces his squad in assists per contest (3), and also averages 12.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Mark Mitchell is posting 8.6 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)