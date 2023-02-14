The Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) after victories in 13 home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Duke has covered nine times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Blue Devils games have hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.

Notre Dame has compiled a 6-19-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 14 Fighting Irish games this year have hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Duke is 21st-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 36th, according to computer rankings.

The Blue Devils have had the 62nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1600 at the start of the season to +5000.

With odds of +5000, Duke has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

