Monday's contest between the Coppin State Lady Eagles (5-17) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (10-13) at McDougald-McLendon Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-59, with heavily favored Coppin State coming out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.

The Eagles are coming off of a 68-63 loss to Morgan State in their most recent game on Saturday.

North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 69, North Carolina Central 59

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 73-68 victory against the Norfolk State Spartanettes on February 6.

North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 15

82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on January 23

76-66 on the road over Chicago State (No. 323) on December 3

74-66 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on December 19

72-55 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

North Carolina Central Performance Insights