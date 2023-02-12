Sunday's game that pits the Towson Tigers (13-9) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-18) at SECU Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-49 in favor of Towson, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Seahawks lost their most recent game 83-47 against Delaware on Friday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 79, UNC Wilmington 49

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks' signature victory this season came against the Elon Phoenix, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 170) in our computer rankings. The Seahawks brought home the 62-58 win at home on January 20.

UNC Wilmington has eight losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on December 21

79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights