Sunday's game between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-9, 11-2 SoCon) and the Wofford Terriers (13-13, 5-8 SoCon) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-64 and heavily favors UNC Greensboro to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The game has no line set.

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 74, Wofford 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-10.1)

UNC Greensboro (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

UNC Greensboro is 11-10-0 against the spread, while Wofford's ATS record this season is 11-11-0. A total of nine out of the Spartans' games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Terriers' games have gone over. UNC Greensboro has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the past 10 games. Wofford has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans average 71 points per game (190th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per outing (25th in college basketball). They have a +212 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.

UNC Greensboro is 118th in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

UNC Greensboro makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Spartans rank 176th in college basketball by averaging 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 26th in college basketball, allowing 83 points per 100 possessions.

UNC Greensboro has committed 1.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (118th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (92nd in college basketball).

