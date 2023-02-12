The North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (14-13) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

North Carolina vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 66.7 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 60.4 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • When Boston College allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 13-5.
  • Boston College is 13-5 when it scores more than 60.4 points.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Tar Heels score are 5.6 more points than the Eagles give up (66.2).
  • North Carolina is 13-3 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • North Carolina has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.
  • The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Virginia W 73-62 Carmichael Arena
2/5/2023 @ Louisville L 62-55 KFC Yum! Center
2/9/2023 @ Syracuse L 75-67 JMA Wireless Dome
2/12/2023 Boston College - Carmichael Arena
2/16/2023 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 Wake Forest - Carmichael Arena

