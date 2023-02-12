The Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) hope to halt a seven-game losing streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

NC State vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack's 72.2 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 62 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

NC State has a 15-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

NC State is 15-3 when it scores more than 62 points.

The Cavaliers record 8.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Wolfpack allow (60.9).

Virginia is 14-5 when scoring more than 60.9 points.

Virginia has a 14-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.

The Cavaliers shoot 36.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wolfpack concede defensively.

NC State Schedule