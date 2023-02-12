The Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) hope to halt a seven-game losing streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

NC State vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack's 72.2 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 62 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • NC State has a 15-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
  • NC State is 15-3 when it scores more than 62 points.
  • The Cavaliers record 8.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Wolfpack allow (60.9).
  • Virginia is 14-5 when scoring more than 60.9 points.
  • Virginia has a 14-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Cavaliers shoot 36.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wolfpack concede defensively.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 68-62 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/6/2023 Virginia Tech L 73-61 Reynolds Coliseum
2/9/2023 @ Wake Forest W 51-42 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/12/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
2/16/2023 North Carolina - Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

