NC State vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest that pits the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) against the Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) at John Paul Jones Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-49 in favor of NC State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Wolfpack are coming off of a 51-42 victory over Wake Forest in their last game on Thursday.
NC State vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 78, Virginia 49
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack's signature victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Wolfpack brought home the 94-81 win on the road on December 1.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).
- NC State has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 5) on January 22
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on December 5
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 24/AP Poll)) on December 11
- 71-61 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 19
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack put up 72.2 points per game (60th in college basketball) while allowing 60.9 per outing (87th in college basketball). They have a +270 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.
- NC State scores fewer points in conference action (65 per game) than overall (72.2).
- At home the Wolfpack are scoring 76.4 points per game, 12.1 more than they are averaging away (64.3).
- NC State gives up 58.5 points per game at home, and 65.3 away.
- In their previous 10 games, the Wolfpack are tallying 65.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 72.2.
