Sunday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-8) and William & Mary Tribe (13-10) going head to head at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored N.C. A&T, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Aggies enter this matchup on the heels of a 66-53 loss to Hampton on Thursday.

N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 69, William & Mary 59

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

Against the Stony Brook Seawolves on January 20, the Aggies secured their signature win of the season, a 68-60 home victory.

N.C. A&T has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (10).

N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins

67-50 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 30

66-58 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 1

76-71 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 29

67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 221) on January 13

64-59 over UAPB (No. 253) on November 27

N.C. A&T Performance Insights