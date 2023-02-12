Sunday's contest features the Wichita State Shockers (14-10) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (16-8) matching up at Minges Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Lady Pirates enter this game following a 67-52 win against Temple on Wednesday.

East Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

East Carolina vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 63, East Carolina 62

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on February 4, the Lady Pirates took down the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-54.

East Carolina has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 8

72-64 over Liberty (No. 81) on November 26

69-51 at home over VCU (No. 95) on December 4

72-51 on the road over Temple (No. 105) on January 11

67-52 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 8

East Carolina Performance Insights