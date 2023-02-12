The Duke Blue Devils (21-3) take a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-8), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score an average of 73.3 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils give up.

Miami (FL) is 14-2 when giving up fewer than 67 points.

When it scores more than 50.7 points, Miami (FL) is 16-8.

The Blue Devils put up only 3.8 more points per game (67) than the Hurricanes give up (63.2).

Duke has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Duke is 21-2 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.

The Blue Devils are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (45.4%).

The Hurricanes make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

