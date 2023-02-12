Duke vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-8) squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils (21-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 62-61 win for Miami (FL), so expect a tight matchup.
The Blue Devils took care of business in their last matchup 68-27 against Boston College on Thursday.
Duke vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Duke vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 62, Duke 61
Duke Schedule Analysis
- When the Blue Devils took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on February 5 by a score of 57-52, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- The Blue Devils have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.
- Duke has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.
- The Blue Devils have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (five).
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 29
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 1
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 35) on December 11
- 65-47 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 15
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game (scoring 67 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball while giving up 50.7 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +391 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Duke is averaging 62.7 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its season average (67 points per game) is 4.3 PPG higher.
- The Blue Devils are averaging 70.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is five more points than they're averaging in road games (65.8).
- Duke cedes 50.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 49.1 in road games.
- The Blue Devils have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 61 points per game in their last 10 contests, six points fewer than the 67 they've scored this year.
