Davidson vs. Richmond Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Richmond Spiders (14-8) and the Davidson Wildcats (12-11) at Robins Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Richmond securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the Wildcats claimed a 57-55 win against Loyola Chicago.
Davidson vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Davidson vs. Richmond Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 67, Davidson 65
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats captured their signature win of the season on December 21, when they claimed a 68-55 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings.
Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 18
- 57-55 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 8
- 71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on December 4
- 62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 21
- 74-72 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +17 scoring differential, putting up 63.1 points per game (219th in college basketball) and conceding 62.4 (128th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Davidson is putting up more points (64.9 per game) than it is overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Wildcats are putting up 63.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (65.3).
- At home Davidson is conceding 60.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than it is on the road (66.8).
- While the Wildcats are scoring 63.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 64.9 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.