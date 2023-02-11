Saturday's contest that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-15, 2-12 ACC) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Wake Forest, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 78, Georgia Tech 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-12.1)

Wake Forest (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Wake Forest has a 14-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Georgia Tech, who is 9-12-0 ATS. The Demon Deacons are 16-6-0 and the Yellow Jackets are 6-15-0 in terms of going over the point total. Wake Forest has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 games. Georgia Tech has gone 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons average 78 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per contest (278th in college basketball). They have a +119 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Wake Forest ranks 209th in the country at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.5 its opponents average.

Wake Forest connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.6 on average.

The Demon Deacons' 100 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 35th in college basketball, and the 93.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 269th in college basketball.

Wake Forest forces 12 turnovers per game (200th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (89th in college basketball play).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.