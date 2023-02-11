UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Furman Lady Paladins (10-14) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-13) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 64-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Furman squad taking home the win. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on February 11.
The Spartans' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 68-64 victory over Wofford.
UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Furman 64, UNC Greensboro 55
UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans beat the No. 104-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mercer Bears, 72-68, on January 5, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Greensboro is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.
UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 15
- 68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 205) on February 9
- 54-48 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on November 23
- 60-49 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 12
- 72-54 at home over Radford (No. 339) on November 16
UNC Greensboro Performance Insights
- The Spartans score 65.8 points per game (169th in college basketball) and allow 65 (202nd in college basketball) for a +17 scoring differential overall.
- In 2022-23, UNC Greensboro has averaged 61.4 points per game in SoCon play, and 65.8 overall.
- The Spartans are putting up more points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (62.8).
- UNC Greensboro concedes 60 points per game at home, and 69.3 on the road.
- Over their past 10 games, the Spartans are posting 61.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than their season average (65.8).
