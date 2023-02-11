How to Watch North Carolina vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-9, 7-6 ACC) will try to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Clemson Tigers (18-6, 10-3 ACC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- North Carolina has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 152nd.
- The Tar Heels score 10.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Tigers allow (67.1).
- North Carolina has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- North Carolina is averaging 80.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 70.4 points per contest.
- The Tar Heels allow 67.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.5 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, North Carolina has played better when playing at home this year, sinking 7 treys per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 28.3% three-point percentage in road games.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 65-64
|Dean Smith Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Duke
|L 63-57
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/7/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 92-85
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|2/13/2023
|Miami
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|2/19/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.