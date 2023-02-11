The Boston College Eagles (12-13, 6-8 ACC) host the No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (19-6, 9-5 ACC) at Silvio O. Conte Forum on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN3. There is no line set for the game.

NC State vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Wolf Pack Betting Records & Stats

Wolf Pack games have hit the over in 11 out of 21 opportunities (52.4%).

NC State has a 10-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston College has covered less often than NC State this season, tallying an ATS record of 10-12-0, as opposed to the 10-11-0 mark of NC State.

NC State vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 66.5 144.9 69.7 139 134.2 NC State 78.4 144.9 69.3 139 147.3

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

NC State is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Wolf Pack have gone over the total five times.

NC State has won five games against the spread this season in conference play, while failing to cover eight times.

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 69.7 the Eagles allow.

NC State has put together a 10-7 ATS record and a 19-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Boston College vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 10-12-0 13-9-0 NC State 10-11-0 11-10-0

NC State vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits

Boston College NC State 8-5 Home Record 13-1 2-6 Away Record 3-4 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.1 68.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.