Saturday's game at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the Campbell Lady Camels (13-11) taking on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (21-4) at 2:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 67-61 win for Campbell, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Runnin' Bulldogs took care of business in their last matchup 70-49 against Radford on Wednesday.

Gardner-Webb vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 67, Gardner-Webb 61

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

On December 12 versus the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings, the Runnin' Bulldogs claimed their best win of the season, a 61-56 victory on the road.

Gardner-Webb has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

83-71 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on January 18

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on December 1

67-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 173) on December 15

91-87 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on November 23

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on November 19

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights