Saturday's contest features the Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) and the East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) squaring off at Devlin Fieldhouse in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-68 victory for heavily favored Tulane according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The game has no line set.

East Carolina vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

East Carolina vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 80, East Carolina 68

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-11.9)

Tulane (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Tulane is 11-10-0 against the spread this season compared to East Carolina's 13-9-0 ATS record. The Green Wave are 14-7-0 and the Pirates are 13-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Tulane has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. East Carolina has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates have put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

East Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. It collects 33.8 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.1.

East Carolina makes 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.8 (135th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

East Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pirates commit 12.8 per game (249th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (217th in college basketball).

