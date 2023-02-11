When the Virginia Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 ACC) and Duke Blue Devils (17-7, 8-5 ACC) face off at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, Reece Beekman and Kyle Filipowski will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

Duke's Last Game

Duke dropped its previous game to the Miami, 81-59, on Monday. Dereck Lively II was its leading scorer with 11 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dereck Lively II 11 6 1 0 5 0 Ryan Young 11 4 1 0 0 0 Jeremy Roach 10 0 4 0 0 1

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski is the Blue Devils' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and rebounder (9.3), and produces 1.4 assists.

The Blue Devils get 8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Ryan Young.

Jeremy Roach is averaging a team-best 3 assists per game. And he is delivering 12.5 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 39% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Tyrese Proctor is posting 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 36% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Mark Mitchell gets the Blue Devils 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)