Thursday's game between the Furman Lady Paladins (9-14) and the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-15) at Timmons Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-51 and heavily favors Furman to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Lady Catamounts' last contest was a 72-63 loss to Samford on Saturday.

Western Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Western Carolina vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 69, Western Carolina 51

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Catamounts beat the Campbell Lady Camels in a 49-46 win on December 6. It was their best win of the season.

Western Carolina has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (11).

Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

53-49 at home over Wofford (No. 205) on January 12

58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on November 18

56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on January 28

48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Western Carolina Performance Insights