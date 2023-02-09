The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-10) will host the NC State Wolfpack (16-7) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Wake Forest vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 58.8 the Demon Deacons give up.

When NC State allows fewer than 60 points, it is 11-1.

NC State is 15-5 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

The 60 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are the same as the Wolfpack give up.

When Wake Forest totals more than 61.7 points, it is 10-0.

Wake Forest has a 14-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.1 points.

This year the Demon Deacons are shooting 32.4% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Wolfpack concede.

The Wolfpack shoot 45% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Demon Deacons allow.

