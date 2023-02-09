UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (16-6) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-13) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-53 and heavily favors Wofford to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Spartans' last game on Saturday ended in a 65-46 loss to Mercer.
UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 66, UNC Greensboro 53
UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis
- On January 5, the Spartans claimed their best win of the season, a 72-68 victory over the Mercer Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 104) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Greensboro is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 15
- 54-48 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on November 23
- 60-49 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 12
- 72-54 at home over Radford (No. 339) on November 16
- 83-59 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on January 19
UNC Greensboro Performance Insights
- The Spartans score 65.7 points per game (171st in college basketball) and give up 65.1 (207th in college basketball) for a +13 scoring differential overall.
- In SoCon games, UNC Greensboro has averaged 5 fewer points (60.7) than overall (65.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Spartans are scoring 69.2 points per game, 6.8 more than they are averaging away (62.4).
- At home, UNC Greensboro allows 60.0 points per game. Away, it gives up 69.8.
- The Spartans are scoring 61.4 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 4.3 fewer points than their average for the season (65.7).
