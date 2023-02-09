NC State vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (16-7) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-10) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-55, with heavily favored NC State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Wolfpack's last game on Monday ended in a 73-61 loss to Virginia Tech.
NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
NC State vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 77, Wake Forest 55
NC State Schedule Analysis
- On January 22, the Wolfpack claimed their signature win of the season, a 63-51 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 5), according to our computer rankings.
- The Wolfpack have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.
- NC State has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 13) on December 1
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 16) on January 29
- 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on December 5
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 38) on December 11
- 71-61 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 19
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack put up 73.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.7 per outing (110th in college basketball). They have a +261 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.
- In 2022-23, NC State has scored 66.2 points per game in ACC action, and 73.1 overall.
- At home, the Wolfpack score 76.4 points per game. On the road, they score 66.0.
- NC State is giving up fewer points at home (58.5 per game) than away (68.3).
- The Wolfpack are scoring 65.9 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 7.2 fewer points than their average for the season (73.1).
