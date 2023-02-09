The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-10) will host the NC State Wolfpack (16-7) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACCN

NC State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 58.8 the Demon Deacons allow.

When NC State gives up fewer than 60 points, it is 11-1.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, NC State is 15-5.

The Demon Deacons put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (60) than the Wolfpack allow (61.7).

Wake Forest has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.

Wake Forest is 14-8 when it gives up fewer than 73.1 points.

This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 32.4% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Wolfpack give up.

The Wolfpack make 45% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.

