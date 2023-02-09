N.C. A&T vs. Hampton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-7) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (7-13) at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored N.C. A&T squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Aggies earned a 66-56 victory against UNC Wilmington.
N.C. A&T vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
N.C. A&T vs. Hampton Score Prediction
- Prediction: N.C. A&T 69, Hampton 60
N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies took down the Stony Brook Seawolves in a 68-60 win on January 20. It was their best victory of the season.
- N.C. A&T has 10 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-50 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 30
- 66-58 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 1
- 76-71 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 29
- 67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 221) on January 13
- 64-59 over UAPB (No. 253) on November 27
N.C. A&T Performance Insights
- The Aggies' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.0 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (114th in college basketball).
- With 65.8 points per game in CAA matchups, N.C. A&T is tallying 4.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.0 PPG).
- In home games, the Aggies are putting up 13.9 more points per game (78.2) than they are when playing on the road (64.3).
- In 2022-23, N.C. A&T is ceding 55.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 66.9.
- The Aggies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 65.7 points a contest compared to the 70.0 they've averaged this season.
