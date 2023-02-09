The Duke Blue Devils' (20-3) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Boston College Eagles (14-12) at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Duke vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils score an average of 66.9 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 66.2 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Duke has a 20-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.

Duke is 8-0 when it scores more than 66.2 points.

The Eagles put up 68.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 51.7 the Blue Devils allow.

When Boston College scores more than 51.7 points, it is 14-10.

Boston College's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Blue Devils give up.

The Blue Devils make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 10.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Schedule