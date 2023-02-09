Thursday's contest that pits the Boston College Eagles (14-12) versus the Duke Blue Devils (20-3) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston College, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Blue Devils' last outing on Sunday ended in a 57-52 victory against Notre Dame.

Duke vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Duke vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 70, Duke 63

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils' signature victory of the season came against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 3), according to our computer rankings. The Blue Devils secured the 72-58 road win on December 29.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Duke has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 1

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 16) on February 5

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 22) on January 26

71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 35) on December 11

65-47 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 15

Duke Performance Insights