Fant-Ewing Coliseum is where the UL Monroe Warhawks (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) will match up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. CJ Huntley is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Fant-Ewing Coliseum Location: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State's Last Game

Appalachian State lost its most recent game to the James Madison, 63-57, on Saturday. Donovan Gregory starred with 21 points, and also had nine boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Gregory 21 9 2 1 0 1 Terence Harcum 20 5 2 1 0 5 Xavion Brown 12 4 5 2 0 0

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Huntley is averaging a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.7 points and 0.7 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Justin Abson is posting 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 61.1% of his shots from the field.

The Mountaineers get 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Terence Harcum.

Tyree Boykin is posting 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)