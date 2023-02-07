How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SoCon rivals square off when the UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) welcome in the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- In games UNC Greensboro shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 14-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 113th.
- The Spartans score only 2.2 more points per game (70.2) than the Buccaneers give up (68).
- UNC Greensboro is 13-0 when scoring more than 68 points.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UNC Greensboro is posting 4.1 more points per game (73.3) than it is on the road (69.2).
- The Spartans surrender 60.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 63.8 when playing on the road.
- At home, UNC Greensboro is draining 0.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (7.3). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to away from home (34.2%).
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Furman
|L 69-57
|Greensboro Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|@ Mercer
|W 69-49
|Hawkins Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Citadel
|W 79-59
|McAlister Field House
|2/7/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
