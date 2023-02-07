How to Watch North Carolina vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) travel in ACC play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- North Carolina is 12-1 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons rank 211th.
- The Tar Heels record only 4.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Demon Deacons give up (72.7).
- When North Carolina totals more than 72.7 points, it is 11-2.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- North Carolina puts up 80.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 12 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels are giving up 67.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 69.7.
- When it comes to three-pointers, North Carolina has played better in home games this year, draining 7 threes per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage on the road.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/24/2023
|@ Syracuse
|W 72-68
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/1/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 65-64
|Dean Smith Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Duke
|L 63-57
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/7/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|2/13/2023
|Miami
|-
|Dean Smith Center
