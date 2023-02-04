The UMass Minutemen (13-9, 4-6 A-10) and the Davidson Wildcats (10-12, 3-7 A-10) hit the court in a game with no set line at William D. Mullins Center on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Davidson vs. UMass Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Venue: William D. Mullins Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
- - 142.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

  • Davidson has played six games this season that ended with a point total higher than 142.5 points.
  • Davidson's contests this season have a 138.2-point average over/under, 4.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Davidson has compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread.
  • Davidson has been posted as the underdog seven times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
  • The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -110 odds on them winning this game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Davidson has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Davidson vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

UMass vs Davidson Total Facts
Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UMass 9 45% 71.5 141 70.8 139.5 143.8
Davidson 6 31.6% 69.5 141 68.7 139.5 140.1

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

  • Davidson is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Wildcats have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
  • Davidson has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread in conference play this year.
  • The Wildcats' 69.5 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 70.8 the Minutemen allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.8 points, Davidson is 3-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UMass vs. Davidson Betting Splits

UMass and Davidson Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UMass 11-9-0 0-0 10-10-0
Davidson 10-9-0 0-0 6-13-0

Davidson vs. UMass Home/Away Splits

UMass Davidson
7-3 Home Record 5-6
2-5 Away Record 3-5
6-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0
2-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0
79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9
66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3
7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.