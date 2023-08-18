N Charlotte Toyota’s Guide to Toyota Tundra Oil Type

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toyota of North Charlotte and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toyota of North Charlotte, visit https://www.wbtv.com/automotive/local/toyota-of-north-charlotte/

The iconic Toyota Tundra is a tough and durable truck with amazing performance capabilities. If you’re behind the wheel of this vehicle, it’s important to be informed on how to keep it in peak condition! One thing you may not know much about is the oil your Tundra uses, so we’re here to give some insight. We’ve put together a guide on Toyota Tundra oil type and more with the help of our N Charlotte auto care experts, so let’s get into it!

All About Toyota Tundra Oil Type

So, what kind of oil should you choose for your Toyota Tundra? Typically, it’s recommended to use a 0W-20 fully synthetic oil for this truck, but there’s other variables and options out there. If you tow a lot of weight with your vehicle, there are Toyota Tundra oil types more suited to this kind of strain. We’ll talk a little more about the different oils and what they can do for various models.

What’s your Toyota Tundra Oil Capacity?

Older N Charlotte Toyota Tundra models feature a 5.7-Liter V8 engine, and newer models utilize a V6. Depending on which engine is under your hood, the Tundra can take about 4.8 to 8.5 quarts of oil. We have a little breakdown below detailing the oil capacity of the different generations:

First Generation (2000-2006) - 4.8-6.6 quarts

Second Generation (2007-2021) - 4.8-8.5 quarts

Third Generation (2022-present) - 7.7 quarts

Is There a Special Toyota Tundra Oil Filter?

The short answer is no, you don’t need a specific oil filter for Toyota Tundra care and maintenance. However, when choosing your Toyota Tundra oil filter, try to stick with Toyota brand options to ensure the best performance and quality. It’s also important to verify that the filter you choose fits your exact model before purchasing. If you’re unsure, you can always chat with our Toyota of N Charlotte auto technicians about the best options for your truck.

(anek.soowannaphoom | Shutterstock)

How often does your Toyota Tundra need an oil change?

This depends on the type of motor oil you choose, but the standard recommendation for an oil change (using conventional motor oil) is every 3,000 to 5,000 miles. If you use synthetic motor oil, you can probably go longer between appointments. N Charlotte Toyota would be happy to get you on an oil change schedule and send reminders when you’re due for an appointment, so you never have to worry about keeping track!

Should you Consider Synthetic Motor Oil?

When it comes to Toyota Tundra oil type, synthetic is a great option. This motor oil has enhanced performance capabilities and lasts longer than conventional oil - allowing you to go longer between oil changes. Our Toyota of N Charlotte body shop offers conventional oil, synthetic oil, and blends of both so you can talk to our experts about which option is best for your Toyota Tundra.

Does your Toyota Tundra Require High-Mileage Oil?

If your truck has more than 100,000 miles, you may want to consider high-mileage motor oil. This special blend is formulated with antioxidants, seal-compatible conditioners, detergents, and additives to help maintain high-mileage vehicles. If your mileage is getting high, talk to our N Charlotte auto care team about whether this may be a better option for you.

Is it Bad to Skip Oil Changes?

Yes! You don’t want to skip oil changes for your Toyota Tundra. This can lead to dirty oil causing corrosion in the engine, nasty sludge buildup, heat damage, and expensive repairs/replacements. It’s a good idea to get your N Charlotte Toyota Tundra on an oil change schedule so that you never miss an appointment.

Want to know more? Visit us at Toyota of N Charlotte!

If you’re in need of an oil change or have more questions about your Toyota Tundra oil type, stop by our dealership at 13429 Statesville Road. Take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.