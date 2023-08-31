Get ready for the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Sponsored - You heard that right! N Charlotte Toyota is so excited to welcome the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, headed our way next spring. Of course, our team of auto experts is here with all the details.

The last Land Cruiser model was released in 2021, and it was a full-sized luxury SUV with fantastic off-roading capabilities. This sleek and functional ride featured a 5.7L V8 engine with an MSRP of about $80k. The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will be even more focused on off-roading (not so much on luxury), with an i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain under the hood. Also, this new model is expected to have an MSRP decrease to the mid $50k range. Read on for even more of what to expect from this vehicle’s iconic return!

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: What’s New?

Let’s get into all of the technical and performance updates you can expect to see from the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser next spring.

TNGA-F body-on-frame platform forged from extremely strong steel that will allow more rigidity in the chassis (ideal for off-roading)

1.2 inches shorter and 4.4 inches narrower than the 2021 model

3 different models to choose from: Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Land Cruiser 1958, and Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition

Turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine will get 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque

Full-time-four-wheel drive system with center locking differential and electronically controlled two-speed transfer case (with high/low range)

Vehicle stability control and an automatic limited-slip differential

Electronic locking rear differential for better control on rough terrain

Front stabilizer bar disconnect increases flex instantly (standard for Land Cruiser First Edition grades)

Approach angle of 31 degrees, max departure of 22 degrees, breaker angle of 25 degrees, and 8.7 inches ground clearance

CRAWL control, multi-terrain select, downhill assist control, and a multi-terrain monitor

Standard tow/recovery hooks with towing capability up to 6,000 pounds

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: A Peek Behind the Wheel

Wondering about the new N Charlotte Toyota Land Cruiser’s interior and technology? Let’s check out some of the details!

Smaller Interior: Instead of the 8 seats we saw with the 2021 Land Cruiser, we will be getting an ergonomic 5-seater with a moonroof.

Updated Interior Technology: This iteration will feature the latest Audio Multimedia System with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Audio, connected services, and over-the-air updates. You will also get a 12.3-inch multimedia monitor, digital rearview mirror, and 14-speaker JBL sound system. Plus - 4G connectivity for up to five devices.

Sleek New Look: The 2024 Land Cruiser will be stylish and functional! Each model will have a different interior based on elements like SofTex, leather-trimmed seat colors, and fabric. This vehicle will also tout unique heritage badging, round headlights, and new paint colors such as Wind Chill Pearl, Trail Dust, Heritage Blue, and more.

Exterior Design: This Land Cruiser is going to be edgier and boxier than the last model, with RIGID lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, running boards, roof racks, and more!

New Safety Technology: You can enjoy peace of mind with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system, blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alerts, and hill start assist control. Want to Learn More? Follow or Visit us at Toyota of N Charlotte! We don’t have answers to all your questions about the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser just yet, but we will be sure to keep you updated! Follow us on our social media to learn more about the N Charlotte Land Cruiser and other SUVs coming next year. You can find us at 13429 Statesville Road. Take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.