Best Online Psychic Reading Services of 2023

If you are feeling uncertain or unstuck about the future, heading to the top 5 psychic reader sites for live readings by phone or online chat is the way to go. Getting a psychic reading online can be a great way to gain the clarity and insight required to face life’s toughest challenges.

It doesn’t matter if you need advice on your life purpose, career, relationships, money or more; you can get a psychic reading by phone or online chat. These online psychic readings can help drastically alter your life.

That said, finding the best psychic reader sites for live readings by phone or online chat can be quite challenging. This is because there are a multitude of online psychic readings websites out there. Trying to separate the wheat from the chaff is difficult for the untrained eye. It is difficult to figure out which websites have the most accurate psychic readings and are reliable and trustworthy. You also have to take the time to find real psychics on the site.

Fortunately, we have taken on the challenge for you. The psychic readers sites highlighted in this article have passed stringent tests and reviews.

Best Psychic Reading Services in 2023

1. Kasamba - best psychics for valuable insights and spiritual guidance, new customers can get 70% off and 3 free minutes.

2. California Psychics - offers accurate readings over chat or phone from real psychics ($1/Min only).

3. Psychic Source - best for love psychics readings as the rates are cheap, and the first 3 minutes of a session is free.

4. Keen Psychics - highly skilled psychic readers available, 10-minute session costs just $1.99.

5. Purple Garden - best suited to those searching for financial advice.

Put Your Faith in Us

When it comes to reliable psychic reading reviews, you can put your trust in us. We have the experience and research necessary to provide impartial, comprehensive assessments of various services.

Our findings are updated regularly, ensuring that our advice is based on up-to-date information. Furthermore, we strive to comprehend each reader's methods and abilities in depth, to give you an honest opinion and make sure that your money is well-spent. With our help, you can confidently make the right choice for your needs.

1. Kasamba - Best Psychic Reading for Soul Cleansing

Kasamba is a well-known online psychic reading website that offers a wide range of services. It has established itself as one of the best psychic readings websites due to its long operational history and user friendly application. With Kasamba, you can find skilled psychics and astrologists from all over the world with just a few clicks. Each expert has their own profile page, allowing clients to read about important information regarding their abilities and performance. In addition, users get a 70% discount on their first reading.

Kasamba has some of the most competitive rates for psychic readings compared to other sites on this list, making it ideal for those looking for an affordable experience. Furthermore, customers receive 3 minutes of free consultation during their first reading. This makes Kasamba an attractive choice for those who are seeking a more budget-friendly option.

Kasamba is one of the most trusted and reputable psychic reading websites and provides a plethora of services. From soul clearings to energy healers, Kasamba has it all. With the help of their user friendly application, clients can easily find the perfect online psychics for their needs in no time. The combination of reasonable prices and discounts makes this website an ideal choice for those looking for a quality yet affordable psychic reading experience.

Kasamba Readings Services

The following are the services Kasamba provides via online chat or phone.

Psychic Readings

Users can select from more than 200 real psychics on Kasamba. All of these online psychics have their specialities, with most having performed more than hundreds of readings. They provide accurate psychic readings, as evidenced by their top ratings. This means that you should have no issues getting the right online psychic irrespective of your goal.

⇒ Click Here to Find out What Kasamba can Offer

Fortune Telling

These psychic readers are gifted clairvoyants that utilise mystical items to get answers to any questions you have about the future. Kasamba has over 150 top-rated fortune tellers for you to select from.

Career Forecasts

Waking up one day and realising that you seem stuck in your career can be quite frustrating. Nevertheless, when you consult with a psychic reader specialising in career advice, you can gain the insight and clarity to make the right decisions in this aspect of your life. Kasamba has more than 180 reputable psychics to select from.

The psychic reader of your choice can provide predictions about your career future, providing useful alternatives should you want to switch paths. The online psychics specialising in career advice readings on this site have more than 1,000 5-star reviews. The reviews are inherently positive, clearly underlining how accurate the psychic readings were.

Astrology Readings

You can use astrology readings via the phone or online chat to get answers to questions you have. This psychic reading utilises the stars, and Kasamba has more than 100 top-rated astrologers on the platform to guide you. Furthermore, you can get online psychics specialising in Chinese and Vedic astrology. This can be useful for those who want influence from a different culture.

Dream Analysis

There are more than 100 dream advisors on the Kasamba platform. These online psychics help provide personal guidance by analysing and interpreting your dream. Dreams are known to have significant influence on the decisions we take. For this reason, dream analysis is important. Kasamba’s dream interpreters are highly rated, having earned their rankings over thousands of psychic readings.

Tarot Card Readings

Tarot cards offer a unique way to gain insight into your current situation and open up new possibilities. With over 180 psychics on Kasamba, you can be sure to find someone who is knowledgeable in tarot card readings. These readings can provide an avenue for clarity on any area or topic of your life - making them highly beneficial. No matter what area you need guidance in, tarot card readings can offer a great source of knowledge.

Angel Card Readings

Kasamba’s online psychics also engage in angel card readings and cartomancy. Clairvoyants use cartomancy to discover all there is to know about you via the energy your guardian angels give. Angel card readings provide a general view of your life.

Love & Relationship Readings

When you choose to get psychic phone readings from Kasamba's online psychics, you can select from over 250 relationship and love psychics. These online psychics are experienced enough to cover numerous niches, from singles and dating to affairs and divorce. These advisors can also help cover parent and child relationships. When you get psychic phone readings from a psychic reader, you get advice on breakups, divorce, spousal compatibility, and soulmate search. The results of this psychic reading should give a new perspective on love.

⇒ Get a Glimpse into Your Love Life Via Kasamba Gifted Advisors

2. California Psychics - Best Psychic Reading Site for Accurate Future Predictions

California Psychics can be ranked among the best psychic readings websites. You can get just about every topic, from career and finances to love and relationships.

California Psychics is seen as one of the best online psychics for tarot readings. It provides a plethora of psychic readings, such as palm readings, harmony advisory, and life advisory, to name a few. California Psychics offers live psychic chat for those that want a bit more anonymity. The fact that you can conduct psychic readings via phone makes this platform one of the best out there. You also get an extensive list of the best online psychics to select from.

Considering that there are a plethora of online psychic readings websites online, it can be challenging to recognise the genuine ones with real psychics and the fake ones. Thankfully, California Psychics is one of the platforms you can get the best online psychic readings from real psychics.

California Psychics is one of the best psychic readings websites. It has over 1,000 medium psychics online to select from.

California Psychics offers online chat, phone and video calls. You can review each psychic reader via their personal bios on this platform. This process enables you to have a feel of the reader's energy level.

As stated earlier, you can get psychic readings via chat, voice calls, and video calls on California Psychics. This is a wonderful feature to have, as other websites barely have enough ways to communicate with your psychic medium.

California Psychics Reading Services

There are various psychic readings you can get from California Psychics. When you visit via the website, you can look at the entire range of services. On the California Psychics mobile app, you will need to choose categories to view the available psychic readings.

⇒ Connect With Real Advisors at California Psychics

Tarot Readings

Tarot readings are extremely undervalued. The readings provide lots of accuracy and information concerning your life. The tarot readers with natural talents discover all there is to know about you thanks to the cards.

You can also use the tarot readings to get detailed information on how you can improve your life. Tarot readings are great for those that undergo negative thoughts.

Psychic Readings

With psychic readings sessions, the medium psychic can sense and see the energy around you. This helps them learn things about you that you don't even know. To ensure you get accurate psychic readings, California Psychics houses only the best psychics online to ensure your visions are effectively translated. Furthermore, these phone psychics can provide you with important advice.

Love Readings

Love readings can help provide clarity on certain relationships and love issues. It can be quite impossible to know if someone is your soulmate, particularly if you are just meeting them. With love readings, you can find out if your feelings for them are genuine. A love relationship can help you discover if your spouse is your soulmate and if you are destined to marry each other.

Palm Readings

Palm readings are done uniquely at California Psychics. You simply have to show your palms to the psychic medium. Getting a palm reading can beh2a wonderful way to gain clarity in any situation in your life or even your future. With a palm reading, you gain more insight into the future and the actions you have to take. A palm reading session with a psychic reader at California Psychics helps you discover your strengths and weaknesses while giving you the necessary insight needed to overcome barriers to your success.

Astrology and Horoscopes

Astrology can be a wonderful way to comprehend all the issues you have faced in the past. Using a horoscope, you can better understand the type of person you are. You can also discover how others see you. Horoscopes are quite useful in confirming any problems or challenges you are facing. An online psychic reader that specialises in astrology and horoscopes can use their talents to help improve your decision-making process. You can also use these skills to help you determine and predict your future.

Angel Insights

Angel insights help you have direct communication with angels around you. These guardian angels can provide guidance in your life by answering just about any question you may have about the things hidden from you.

Everyone, especially those suffering from loss, can find angel insights beneficial to their healing process. You can ask open-ended and specific questions during an angel card reading session. This is the most effective way to get the most out of your psychic readings. You should view an angel insight as a chance to experience the benefits of connecting with your guardian angel.

Dream Analysis

We all have dreams that leave us with more questions than answers when we wake up. The dream interpreters at California Psychics can help us understand those dreams and their messages. Dreaming can help promote healing, control our fears, and become completely free of the things that hold us back.

The dream interpreters at California Psychics can help you analyse your dreams by charting the way forward. These phone psychics can help you understand yourself better using numerous symbols.

⇒ Join California Psychics and Find Life’s True Purpose with Real Psychics

3. Psychic Source - Best Psychic Reading Site for Love Queries

Psychic Source is a famous platform created to provide clients with high-quality and accurate psychic readings. Psychic Source has been able to achieve this for over 2o years. Its longevity can be chalked up to its strict online psychic screening process. This means that clients can be sure they are getting the best psychics online.

Psychic Source Reading Services

Clients can benefit from a range of cost-effective psychic readings available on Psychic Source, one of the leading websites for psychic readings. With a wide selection of services to choose from, you'll always find an online psychic expert in the specific area that suits your needs. Whether it's love and relationships, career decisions or any other life event, you'll be able to get the most out of your psychic reading session.

When selecting your online psychic readings, you can get them via online chat or phone. The option you select is dependent on your schedule and urgency. The online chat feature is perfect for those that want online psychic readings but still want to keep a level of anonymity between them and the psychic reader.

Furthermore, considering that there are a plethora of online psychics to select from, you should have no problems finding a psychic that uses tools—if that is your preference. Psychic tools such as tarot, numerology, astrology and more can help the psychic reader gain more insight into your life. As stated earlier, you could choose to do away with the tools and pick a psychic reader that fully concentrates on their intuition to guide you.

Love and relationship

With Psychic Source, you can get a psychic reading on love and relationships. The online psychics at Psychic Source can seamlessly pick up on important information. This process means you always get personal guidance. Furthermore, the online psychics at Psychic Source have over a decade of experience providing love and relationship psychic readings.

⇒ Find the perfect love advisor on Psychic Source (three minutes free)

Career

Career reading is another important aspect that people tend to want answers in. It could be that your career is not progressing as quickly as you want it to. It could also be that you feel stagnant and are looking for a change. Regardless of what you are looking for, consulting with a career online psychic reader can help you gain clarity and the insight required to make the right decisions in your life. To this end, there are more than 100 real psychics to choose from.

Life

These types of readings were developed to offer insightful and accurate guidance on what your path in life is. This is best suited for those that feel lost with no sense of purpose. Clients can select from over 100 highly-rated online psychics for help.

Furthermore, you can recognise just how far or close you are towards your dream life thanks to this type of reading. With this reading, you get a closer glimpse at what your future could be.

These readings can be a great option to discovering yourself and understanding your purpose. The online psychics that offer this reading have personal experience in this, and that makes them better equipped to provide practical advice.

⇒ Unsure of how to get the life you’ve always wanted? Speak with a reader at Psychic Source

4. Keen Psychics - Most Affordable Psychic Reading Site

Keen Psychics is a network of online psychics that are committed to providing accurate psychic readings, horoscopes, and articles that help users, answer questions and empower them to comprehend their purpose in life. This online psychic website has been in operation since 1999 as an avenue for people to get psychic phone readings and have their questions answered.

The premise is still the same, albeit with an improvement in available technology. Users can basically select the psychic reader of their choice and chat with them about anything. There are a wide range of categories and subsections for users to check. This ensures that they can always find the guidance they are searching for.

The platform has more than 1,700 psychics for you to select from. This means that you can always find an online psychic for you. Furthermore, Keen Psychics is one of the best psychic readings websites as it offers a satisfaction guarantee—this shows that accurate psychic readings are the norm at this online psychic site. A unique feature of Keen Psychics is that you can actually get free psychic readings. This is possible via the free trial promotion available to new clients.

Apart from offering horoscopes and psychic reading Keen Psychics offers informational articles that users can leverage to become more in tune with their energy. It doesn’t matter if they are searching for additional insight into their being, trying to understand what the future holds, or trying to understand what they have just been through.

⇒ Get 10 minutes for only $1.99 on the official Keen website

Keen Psychics Reading Services

There are a vast array of services to select from. It is ranked as one of the best psychic reading websites because it has over 20 themes to select from. Having so large a selection means that you can always find real psychics to help you get the most out of your session.

As one of the best online psychic sites, you can choose to get your psychic readings via online chat or call. You can also get your psychic chat via email. This is especially useful for those that are trying out online psychics for the first time.

Psychic Readings

You can get psychic readings from Keen Psychics online psychics. It could be for advice concerning your life or a particular area of your life, be it your love life, career, relationships and more. A session can help you discover the areas of your life that require advice. This can be particularly useful for those that need help in more than one aspect of their life.

It appears that Keen Psychics has the most experienced psychic readers out there, and that is why psychic readings are extremely popular. There are more than 200 online psychics to consult on Keen, with more than half of them having at least 10 years of experience. This decade of experience means that they have over 50,000 psychic readings under their belt. Newcomers are bound to feel at ease when they get psychic readings from an experienced online psychic.

A great thing about psychic readings at Keen Psychics is that the majority of these psychic mediums have a ton of skills. This means that users can always find the appropriate online psychic with the skills they need. For instance, if you want your psychic reader to be a clairvoyant, then you can find one on Keen Psychics.

Other Reading Categories

Apart from general psychic readings, you can also get psychic readings in a range of categories. It is common knowledge that the best psychic readings websites offer reading categories such as Life Questions, Tarots, Astrology, Pets, and Angel Readings.

Individuals that want to find out the meaning of their lives or require some clarification on a significant decision can get a life questions reading. The significant decision could be making a large purchase, trying to figure out your purpose in life, moving house or getting a pet. Life reading can help you get the confidence required to make those difficult decisions.

⇒ Discover what life holds for you with a psychic reading at Keen Psychics

5. Purple Garden - Best for Numerology and Astrology Readings

Purple Garden is a great psychic phone readings service that also provides live video psychic readings. You can access psychic reading services such as tarot readings, spiritual guides, astrology, soulmate connection, career advice, relationship advice and a lot more.

A standout feature of Purple Garden is that new users can enjoy a 15-minute session for just $50. This makes affordable psychic readings a possibility. Purple Garden also provides users with the ability to limit their search parameters to certain preferences when looking for the best online psychics.

Purple Garden provides clients insightful guidance for any situation they may find themselves in. it could be from love advice and relationships to uncertainty about the future or a significant life decision. Irrespective of what it is, the talented psychic reader can give you the answers that you need.

As mentioned earlier, this online psychic platform has a decent introductory rate and a range of high-quality psychic readers. These perks make Purple Garden stick out as one of the best psychic readings websites. This makes it a great choice for individuals trying to develop a long-term relationship with their psychic reader.

If you aren’t a fan of psychic phone readings, you can have yours via online chat. Purple Garden has one of the most affordable rates for psychic readings; however, you should understand that each psychic reader tends to have their own rate. This means you simply have to find one that ticks all your boxes, experience-wise and financially.

Purple Garden Reading Services

Angel & Tarot Card Readings

You can get tarot card readings from online psychics at Purple Garden. There are so many top-rated psychics to select from, so you should have no problem finding one that works for you. Apart from getting tarot card and angel card readings, you can also get cartomancy readings.

Numerology and Astrology

Purple Garden, just like the best psychic readings websites, offers astrology and numerology psychic readings. These readings are especially important for those interested in these niches. The great thing about these readings is that you can leverage them.

Just like the best psychic readings websites, Purple Garden offers numerology and astrology readings. This is especially useful for those that are interested in numerology and astrology. The service enables you to leverage a psychic reading in a particular aspect of your life, be it career or love. You can also opt for a general psychic reading session.

Spiritual Readings

Purple Garden offers spiritual readings where a psychic medium uses its natural abilities to answer any questions you might have. You should note that there are just a handful of medium psychics on Purple Garden that offer this service; however, this isn't a bad thing. The dearth of psychics that specialise in this type of reading means that you don’t have to deal with sorting out your preferred medium psychic from the pack—a process that can be quite overwhelming.

Love Readings

Love readings are perfect for those concerned about their existing relationships or love life. Purple Garden takes this type of reading seriously, as you have more than 150 psychics to select from. The psychic mediums in this category all come with top ratings; however, they utilise various abilities and tools for their readings. Purple Garden enables you to narrow down your search using its inbuilt filters.

Dream Interpretation

Dreams are just another way we as humans get messages. However, interpreting these messages, particularly when we don't know what to look for, can be quite difficult. Fortunately, Purple Garden has more than 35 psychic mediums that specialise in dream interpretation. This volume of choice means that you can always find someone that suits you.

⇒ Speak with one of more than 150 online psychics at Purple Garden

General Information

There is so much information you can gain from getting a psychic reading. It could be as simple as helping you reach your life goals or gaining insight into your love life; meeting an online psychic can be a great experience.

If you are new to the online psychic scene, there are a couple of things you need to know in order to get the very best experience. The most important thing to consider when consulting with an online psychic is knowing what your goals are. The knowledge you gain from the psychic reading is secondary to your motives for being there in the first place. You could have a question about spirituality, career, or love. You could also want some general advice to guide your path. Regardless of what it is, having a goal in mind is the most important step.

What Should You Expect From A Psychic Reading?

You need to remember a couple of things when going for psychic reading online. The first thing the online psychic does is asks for your name. They might also ask for additional information such as your full birthdate, the location and time of your birth—this is particularly important if you are getting an astrology reading.

The online psychic might let you ask your question. You should note that real psychics are unlikely to ask for more information than necessary. Furthermore, they are supposed to give you information and details.

It typically takes a bit of time for a connection between psychic reader and client to form; however, they should be able to key into your energy when conducting their online psychic readings. Depending on various factors, the information can start coming in thick and fast. It might be necessary to take notes during the reading as not every online psychic provides a transcript of your session.

Boundaries

Boundaries are especially important when visiting an online psychic for the first time. If there are aspects of your life you do not want the online psychic to touch, you can create a boundary around it. Furthermore, real psychics typically have boundary rituals that enable them to take on as little residual energy from clients as possible.

You should note that asking the psychic questions about someone else—known as a person of interest—their motivations or feelings can be viewed as crossing a boundary. If you decide to get a psychic reading online on someone's behalf, you should ask for their permission first. While this might seem to be counterintuitive, it can be helpful if they do not want you to learn any hidden information about them through psychic means.

Choosing to disrespect this boundary can cause you to lower your vibration. This is something you don’t want to happen. Generally, it is best to keep any questions you have during your psychic readings centred on yourself.

Free Will and Predictions

If you are visiting an online psychic for the first time, you could have a preconceived expectation or notion of their abilities. You should note that when it comes to predicting the future, there is no fixed future. We all have free will and the choices we make at the moment can affect everything we go through.

When an online psychic provides a piece of advice or prediction concerning the future, it is still up to you to take the required steps to bring that prediction to fruition. Typically, the online psychic reader sees things for what they are at that moment. They happen or don't happen due to your inaction or action. You should also note that a psychic sees just one of many possible futures.

You also have to bear in mind the timeframe of that possible future. A psychic can only provide a concrete timeframe for their predictions if they are also an astrologer. Nevertheless, the responsibility of achieving the best outcome lies with you as a psychic reading is simply a window to a view of the potential.

Choose your preferred psychic reading method

Once you have a goal in mind, selecting your psychic reading method becomes easier. The method and type of reading you choose will depend on the questions you want to answer. It could be that you want some predictions concerning your future. There could be an event in your life that requires clarification. You might also need advice about a big decision in your life, such as beginning a new venture or project. Choosing the appropriate psychic reading method is pertinent to getting the answers you require.

Pick you platform

There are a lot of online psychic platforms to select from out there, and not all of them are created equally. For this reason, you need to know how to identify the best psychic readings websites. Doing so ensures that you are always speaking with real psychics and getting accurate psychic readings. Fortunately, we have decided to take on that mantle for you by providing you with a list of the best online psychic readings websites.

Recognise your preferred reading style

There are many different psychic reading styles that psychic mediums select from. Generally, styles tend to differ from one online psychic to another. If you already know the type of style you want, finding the best psychics online becomes a lot easier. The following are the most important psychic reading styles:

Compassionate

This psychic reading style requires the online psychic to empathise with your situation. This means that they deliver any messages to you in a compassionate and gentle tone. This reading style is great for those with sensitive situations and personalities.

Direct

This psychic reading style speaks for itself. There is no sugar coating with a psychic that uses this style. This means this style isn't suited to those that are sensitive about a particular situation in their life. Nevertheless, the direct psychic reading style is the best for individuals that require a bit of tough love.

Wise

The wise psychic reader conducts their sessions by assessing the energy around the client’s situation. They can provide sage advice and wisdom using their years of experience. This reading style can be great for those that require guidance and information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who would benefit from a psychic reading?

Anyone with questions or uncertainties about their life can gain insight and clarity through seeking the advice of a psychic. A psychic reading is perfect for those who want to improve their understanding of themselves and the situations they face. With the help of an experienced reader, individuals can gain invaluable insight into otherwise hidden aspects of their life.

Does an online psychic give you fake readings?

No, authentic psychics only offer honest guidance. Their intention is to assist you in recognizing the paths that are not harmonious with your soul's mission. A psychic reader's job is to help you locate the right path for yourself rather than leading you down a predetermined one.