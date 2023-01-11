Best Online Psychic Reading Sites - Top Real Psychics for Chat, Phone, & Video Readings

Getting a psychic reading online can be a great way to get answers on a host of topics such as career, money, love and relationships, family matters, health and many more. You no longer have to physically visit a medium psychic, as technological advancements mean you can get a psychic reading via online chat, live video, or phone call. All of this is possible from the comfort of your home.

That being said, it isn’t every online psychic readings website you should visit. While some online psychics are great, others are average, and a high percentage are terrible. This is why you should always choose from one of the best psychic readings websites to get your online psychic readings. When you select a company that is trusted and reputable, you can be sure that your best interests are kept in mind.

Finding the best psychic can be quite difficult, given that there are so many of them to select from. Fortunately, we have taken the time to test out a plethora of online psychic sites to find the best one for you. The top 4 psychic sites highlighted in this article provide accurate psychic readings and are legitimate.

We used a number of parameters during the review process to ensure that you have the best psychic readings websites available to you. However, what might be important to you, might not be important to another. For this reason, we have chosen to highlight the top 4 psychic sites for accurate readings. All you have to do is simply select the site that best suits your needs, especially when it comes to providing accurate psychic readings.

With that in mind, here are the best online psychic readings sites.

Best Online Psychic Reading Services

This article will cover the top 4 psychic reading websites, including their features and offerings:

Psychic Source – offers genuine psychic mediums to which clients can seamlessly connect via video. Customers can schedule readings without any issues. Kasamba – provides phone and live chat mediums with real psychics at an affordable rate. First-time visitors also get 70% OFF plus an additional 3 Minutes at no charge. California Psychics - is the best site for online psychic readings thanks to its extremely stringent screening process. It also has a $1 per minute introductory rate for new users. Purple Garden - offers the best psychic readings for those on mobile devices. Furthermore, new users are rewarded with $10 free credit.

Why trust us

We are an impartial third party interested in providing you and anyone else with the information they need to find the best online psychic readings websites. This enables us to be impartial, reviewing each online psychic website, its services, and its rates. This process ensures that every one of the best psychic readings websites offer accurate psychic readings to all clients.

1. Psychic Source - Best for Love Psychic Reading

For more than 30 years, Psychic Source has offered high-quality psychic readings via online chat, video call, or phone call. Psychic Source is known to provide extremely accurate psychic readings amongst the best psychic readings websites.

The platform hosts more than 250 tarot readers and online psychics, all with unique talents and skills. A standout feature of Psychic Source is that all of the real psychics are screened for accuracy and skill. This ensures that customers can feel confident when getting psychic phone readings.

Another feature to grab the attention is the introductory offer that Psychic Source provides to new clients. New clients can get psychic readings for as low as $.66 per minute, coupled with 3 additional minutes per session at no charge. Psychic Source is a great place to start for those that want accurate psychic readings.

At Psychic Source, you can connect with online psychics 24 hours a day via online chat, video chat and phone. Real psychics specialise in various niches such as tarot cards, love readings, astrology, and much more.

In the online psychic industry, Psychic Source is a true veteran. It's more than 30 years of operational experience and dedication to customer satisfaction ensures that new customers can confidently puck this online psychic readings website. Using the Psychic Source website is quite easy and user-friendly. It has been designed to ensure that you are never without guidance or information concerning which psychic advisors and experts could be a wonderful fit.

Pros

Membership rewards program

Comprehensive psychic medium profiles to ensure you get the best fit

Online psychics are experienced and dedicated to providing superior service

Cons

You cannot speak with an online psychic before starting a psychic reading

The rate you pay for a psychic reading can depend on the medium: chat, phone, or video call.

How Much Does It Cost To Get A Psychic Reading From A Psychic Source?

The average price you pay for a psychic reading on Psychic Source can range from $5 to $16 per minute. As stated earlier, the price you pay depends on the reading method you choose. For example, an online video psychic reading costs slightly more than a phone psychic reading.

Fortunately, Psychic Source always ensures the online psychic's rate is available before you sign up for a psychic reading. Furthermore, recurring users also get Price Protection. Users that get a psychic reading from the same online psychic every 30 days are guaranteed psychic readings at the original rate. You should note that if you are enrolled in the Membership Rewards program, it becomes 45 days instead of 30.

New users are not left out of the bonus offers, as Psychic Source provides wonderful introductory offers. New psychic reading clients get 3 minutes a session for free, coupled with a rate of $1 per minute for 10, 20, or 30 minutes. This can be a great way for those new to online psychics to build their relationships with a psychic reader on the website. You should note that this offer doesn’t have the Price Protection feature that freezes session prices. Clients who sign up for the Membership Rewards program can also receive bonus money depending on their total talk time or the number of psychic readings they get per month.

Additionally, Psychic Source has various constantly changing special offers, such as promo codes that users can utilise. These promo codes typically consist of 4 to 5 letters or numbers and are typically available only to current members. Nevertheless, there are certain special offers that do not require a code. This means that the discount gets automatically added to your account.

Psychic Source Top Payment Options

Clients can pay for their psychic readings using the following methods:

Debit card

Credit card (Mastercard, Visa, AMEX, Discover, Diner’s Club)

PayPal

The Legitimacy of Psychic Source Psychic Readings

In order to ensure that clients get accurate psychic readings, Psychic Source requires potential psychic readers to conduct a video interview. A background check is also required before a psychic medium can sign a contract with Psychic Source. The site also ensures that its online psychics stick to its ethics code. The ethics code underlines the importance of user privacy and protection. Psychic Source screens each psychic reader for their talents and ability to compassionately interact with and care for their users.

The process of becoming a psychic reader on Psychic Source is quite straightforward. Once a potential psychic reader applies on the site, the Psychic Source team vets the candidate. If they pass, they are asked back for an interview.

The applicant then has to submit a 30 mute video responding to questions posed by the Psychic Source team. Once the interview is done, the potential psychic reader is invited to perform a psychic reading for the staff before they can provide their services to the public.

Like other online psychic sites, Psychic Source online psychic readers are independent contractors that provide their services to customers. The website deals with all operations, marketing, technology, and customer service so that online psychics can fully focus on providing their clients with the best psychic reading service.

Psychic Source User Reviews

Psychic Source has extremely positive user reviews. Clients are invited to review their online psychic after a psychic reading. You can use the 5-star rating system to provide feedback on the psychic reader. While some of the online psychics on Psychic Source have low ratings, these low ratings are few and far between. The majority of reviews on online psychics are overwhelmingly positive.

Furthermore, Psychic Source has been in operation for more than 30 years, and the site ensures that the high standard they have created is maintained.

2. Kasamba - Best Psychics for Future Telling and Tarot Card Readings

Kasamba is one of the best psychic reading websites, as it offers a host of various services for clients to select from. This can include soul clearings, pet psychics, horoscope readings, numerology, life problems, energy healers and more. What makes Kasamba stand out is that every online psychic has their own profile page. The profile page lets you learn about their skills and read up on their performance from customer reviews.

A standout feature of Kasamba is its online psychic reading application. The app lets you find the best online psychics, astrologists, and tarot experts directly from your tablet and phone, all at the touch of a button.

Furthermore, clients get 3 free minutes with each new psychic reader they try. This can make it quite easier to locate the right online psychic reader. New Kasamba users can get 50% off their first psychic reading session via chat or email. There are also thousands of high-quality readers to select from various languages.

Kasamba is an online psychic reading platform that has been in operation for more than 20 years. It has hundreds of online psychics coupled with recurring discounts for users to ensure that it remains as one of the best online psychic readings sites.

Compared to other sites that help you filter out untrustworthy psychic readers, Kasamba doesn’t provide that much help to its users. This is because the website is a lot less discriminatory when it comes to vetting its online psychics. It could also be that Kasamba curates reviews, so you must be cautious when selecting an online psychic.

Pros

Frequent coupons and deals sent via email

good customer service features

24/7 availability

Diverse range of psychic readings

Large number of psychics

Cons

Website can be difficult to navigate

It can be unclear when getting psychic reading advice

How Much Does It Cost To Get A Psychic Reading From Online Psychics At Kasamba

The price you pay for a psychic reading online on Kasamba can range from $1 to $7 per minute. This range is among the widest out there, making Kasamba one of the best psychic reading websites. The price you pay for online psychic readings on this site tends to depend on the online psychic you select. Furthermore, phone readings on Kasamba tend to be the most expensive.

There aren’t any standard psychic reading online rates on Kasamba, so you can choose a pay-as-you-go model or simply load money into your account. If you choose the former, Kasamba helps verify your payment options by putting a holding fee on your account. The amount is usually capped at $15 and is removed one hour after your psychic reading. You also get a holding fee on your account when you select a payment option for the first time.

While Kasamba has the widest payment range of any online psychic reading site, they do offer frequent discounts that make affordable psychic readings possible. This is underlined by the fact that you can get your first 3 minutes of a reading free. You also get 70% off your first psychic reading.

After your first psychic reading, you can get promotions that give you discounts from as little as 10% to as much as 50%. Kasamba also offers a one-time credit that you can put towards your next psychic reading session. For special offers or coupons, the cap is typically at $50 off the rate unless explicitly mentioned. When you conduct psychic readings via email with Kasamba's online psychics, you can negotiate a fee with them.

Kasamba Top Payment Options

Debit card

Credit card

Google Pay

PayPal

3. California Psychics - Most Budget Friendly Psychic Reading

California Psychics is a wonderful psychic phone readings service that also provides live video psychic readings via webcam. This psychic readings site specialises in live tarot readings; however, you can also get other services such as dream interpretation, spiritual guides, relationship advice, astrology, soulmate connections, channelling and more.

California Psychics provides an 80% discount for first-timers making affordable psychic readings a possibility. Furthermore, you also have the opportunity to narrow your search when searching for the best online psychics. Alternatively, you can check out the top 100 best psychics online.

Video psychic readings are available for those who want a more personal connection that a chat session or phone psychic reading doesn't provide. You also only pay $1 for a minute of psychic readings. California Psychics offers a promo code that gives users 5 free minutes (ADD5).

It can be quite difficult to find trustworthy psychic reading online. However, California Psychics goes above and beyond to fix this by ensuring its real psychics follow the best customer care practices. This is through the plethora of filtering options, 24/7 customer service, detailed psychic medium profiles and more, so much so that even a sceptic can be pleasantly surprised.

This simply means that the site does all it can to provide high-quality psychic reading services—the focus isn't solely on turning a profit.

Pros

Stellar customer service

Great secondary services and benefits

Large range of reading methods, reading types and online psychics

Cons

Negative feedback isn’t given that much screen time on the site

The pricing tiers can be quite confusing to some users

How Much Does It Cost To Get A Psychic Reading From California Psychics?

Psychic reading pricing from California Psychics can be quite confusing. This is because it has a 3-tier pricing structure on its Pricing page that charges $1, $2, and $4 per minute as normal rates. These tiers are named popular, preferred, and premium from lowest to highest.

Fortunately, there are discounts to be had with California Psychics. There is a welcome offer that every user gets affordable psychic readings. Clicking on any price tabs directs you to the payment options page. This means that regardless of your selected tier, you are paying for a 20-minute psychic reading session.

The payment structure does get even more confusing when you spend time at the online psychic's page. You will discover that the majority of California Psychics premium online psychics are not available for the introductory rate. Most of them even charge $4 to $6 per minute for a psychic reading.

A little bit more research will show that the cheapest psychic reading rate you can find without the introductory offer is $2 per minute. While these prices are in line with what you get at other online psychic reading websites, the Pricing page can be a bit confusing. In simple terms, the actual price range for a psychic reading ranges from $1 to $6 per minute.

Nevertheless, there are a plethora of advantages available to tier members. You should note that California Psychics only provides pay-per-message chat or prepaid calls, so you never have to pay per minute without making an express payment upfront. The moment your prepaid time is at the end, you can decide to top off your account for more time or simply end the call. This unique feature ensures that you never get charged more than you expect.

California Psychics Top Payment Options

PayPal

Debit card

Credit card (Discover, AMEX, Mastercard, Visa)

4. Purple Garden - Best Psychic Reading for FInancial Advice

Purple Garden has been providing online psychic readings online for more than a decade. This makes it one of the best psychic readings websites out there. It doesn’t matter if you are searching for insight into your relationship or need help dealing with a major decision in your life Purple Garden can help provide the guidance you need to better shape your future.

Some psychic mediums at Purple Garden utilise divination tools like runes and tarot cards to collate information concerning your life. Conversely, you have other medium psychics that provide insights into your life by simply using their intuition.

You can get advice on infidelity, relationship, marriage, love and more. A quick view on the Purple Garden site will show that a majority of the customer reviews and testimonials are positive. You can get psychic readings from clairvoyants, medium psychics, tarot card readers, empaths and more.

A standout feature of getting a psychic reading from an online psychic at Purple Garden is that you can get 15-minute sessions for just $50. Furthermore, you can get 5 free minutes on your psychic readings as a first-time client.

Purple Garden offers clients insightful guidance for just about any of the complicated life questions you might have. From relationship and love advice to visions collated from astrological signs, the talented psychic reader can provide you with the answers that you need.

As stated earlier, Purple Garden has a fair introductory rate, a loyalty rewards program, and a range of high-quality psychic readers that make this site stand out as one of the best psychic readings websites. This can be a great choice for those trying to create long-term relationships with their psychic reader.

Pros

You can schedule appointments with the online psychics

Journeys feature incentivises return clients

Cons

Only available via the app

Not a large variety of psychics

How Much Does It Cost To Get A Psychic Reading From Purple Garden?

Purple Garden has an introductory offer that lets you enjoy 15 minutes of psychic reading for just $50. Once this promotion is done, the price you pay for a psychic chat can run from $5 to $13 per session. This is actually quite reasonably priced, making Purple Garden a great source of cheap psychic readings.

You should note that Purple Garden doesn’t set the rates, as each online psychic is able to set their rates. It is also important to note that the prices are not indicative of skill level; however, new online psychics tend to have a lower price until they develop a clientele.

Purple Garden doesn’t offer a bundle package; however, users can enjoy the Journeys feature, which is unique. Considering that Purple Garden is a mobile-only online psychic platform, you can get psychic readings via the app.

Purple Garden provides chat, voice calling, and video call readings. You can check out each psychic reader via their personal bios. This process enables you to have a feel of the reader's energy level. Purple Garden's readers are available 24 hours a day, each week; however, not every reader is always available.

Purple Garden Top Payment Options

PayPal

Debit card

Credit card (Discover, AMEX, Mastercard, Visa)

General Information

When it comes to choosing an online psychic reading site, there are a couple of factors you need to take into consideration.

You need to select a reputable online psychic site that has real psychics

A rule of thumb to remember when searching for accurate psychic readings is that sites that have been in operation for more than a decade are more likely to be reputable. They are also more likely to be home to experienced real psychics that can produce accurate psychic readings.

Think about it; it is extremely difficult for a site to operate for so long without consistently providing accurate psychic readings or having a solid reputation. This longevity is an indication of how established and trustworthy the site is.

Ensure you find the appropriate psychic reading type for you

There are various types of psychic readings to select from. While they might have different names depending on the site, the main ones to look for are:

Astrology

Astrology readings utilise your birth chart to learn more about your life and how you can become the best version of your soul. Asides from astrology, you can also get horoscope readings under this category.

Spiritual

Spiritual readings can be a great way to become more mindful. They are great for those aiming to discover themselves and unlock the strong bonds in their lives.

Tarot

Tarot cards are widely used to predict the future. A tarot reader can use the cards to gain a clearer and deeper meaning to outcomes in any particular area of the client's life.

Past Life

Trying to make sense of your past life can be quite difficult if you do not have the knowledge and tools to do so. Getting a past life reading can help give you insights into your past life, which can improve your current life.

Finances and Money

A finance and money reading can enable you to make the right decisions that positively influence your financial life. It can also help you prepare for any future financial challenges.

Career

Every individual has that point in life where they feel at a crossroads. Questioning your job satisfaction, career path, and job security is quite normal. Getting a career reading can help you get guidance and answers to all things that deal with work and your career.

Life path

A life path reading can help provide insight into your future pathways and destiny. With the knowledge gained from a life path reading, you can have the guidance required to approach life confidently.

Love and Relationships

This type of psychic reading suits individuals who have questions about their relationships and love life. It can help them find true love or discover if their partner is being unfaithful.

Some of the best psychic reading websites even offer niche readings such as feng shui, aura cleansing, numerously, dream interpretation, Vedic astrology and more.

Pick your preferred communication method.

When choosing your online psychic, you need to ensure that you can comfortably reach them. This can mean video, email, chat, or phone. The best online psychic readings sites have not just chat and phone psychic readings but also video as well. The method you choose will depend on your personal preference and personality.

If you want a psychic reading that promotes real-time interaction, then a video or phone psychic reading would be best. Nevertheless, if you aren’t comfortable speaking with someone, then email and chat psychic readings are great methods to select. Moreover, the best psychic readings websites enable you to turn your webcam off during a video psychic reading. This makes it great for those that want to remain private.

Pay attention to the site's screening process

The best psychic readings websites typically take their time to vet potential psychic readers before they are added onto the platform. However, not every psychic reading site out there is as stringent. This is why you need to be extremely careful conducting business with websites that offer no information on their hiring process.

That being said, a lack of information doesn't mean a psychic reading site is a terrible choice. You can also pay attention to customer reviews, as these provide an avenue for you to get the lay of the land.

Search for generous discounts

A budget is typically one of the variables people consider when trying to get a psychic reader. You need to consider if you want to get one psychic reading session or have them done regularly.

If you are simply looking to get one session, you are better off sticking with websites that have generous introductory offers. However, if you want regular psychic phone readings, you are better off finding a site that offers a fixed yet affordable rate. Furthermore, if the site you are interested in has a rewards program, it can help you save money in the long term.

Check for a satisfaction guarantee or refund policy

One way to recognise a reputable psychic reading site is if it has a satisfaction guarantee or refund policy. These factors show that the site has taken its time to find qualified and knowledgeable phone psychics. If the psychic reading website doesn’t have a refund policy or satisfaction guarantee, you should find out if it has other ways to limit any potential negatives.

Psychic Reading Frequently Asked Questions

The following are a few questions most people ask when trying to find the best online psychic readings platforms.

How Accurate Are Online Psychics?

Getting accurate psychic readings will depend on a host of variables, such as the psychic reader’s experience level, their chosen method, and how forthcoming you are with them. The majority of online psychics offer accurate psychic readings; however, you need to beware of a few bad apples.

To avoid getting inaccurate readings, you should stick with the top-rated psychic sites listed in this article.

Do Phone Psychic Readings Work?

Psychic phone readings function the same way as typical face-to-face psychic readings do. Your online psychic reader begins the session by asking you your motives for calling and the aspects of your life you want to discuss.

Using your answers, their psychic abilities and intuition, they assess your situation and give you insights guided by the universe. Typically, psychic phone readings can last as long as an hour or as short as 10 minutes. On average, most calls tend to last around 30 minutes.

When calling an online psychic for a psychic reading, you should have a list of questions you want to ask the psychic medium written down beforehand.

Is It Possible To Get Free Psychic Readings?

While most psychic readings come at a charge—per minute—it is possible to get free psychic readings. This is because some of the best psychic readings websites offer a couple of minutes free at the start of every session. These minutes can be used to put your questions to the psychic and gauge how accurate they are.

A free psychic reading can be a great way for these platforms to entice new clients and develop their customer base. Furthermore, there are also some platforms that let you speak to different online psychics to get a sense of which ones are right for you.

How Can You Know If You Are Speaking With A Real Psychic?

It can be quite difficult to tell if your phone psychics are real or not, particularly if you are unsure how to spot a fake psychic reader. This is why only the sites mentioned in this article are recommended. Every psychic platform mentioned above has a stringent screening process for all its psychic mediums. This means you can feel completely comfortable and confident in the fact that you are speaking with real psychics.

That being said, there are a few tell-tale signs you are speaking with a dishonest psychic:

They typically request for more money. Real psychics will never ask you for money for medallions, crystals or special potions.

And while popular media is full of this fact, no psychic is able to predict the winning lottery numbers.

Real psychics do not create love spells, as they cannot make someone fall in love with you.

Fake psychics are more likely to provide curse removal services.

How To Choose The Best Psychic Reading Websites

When trying to find the best psychic readings websites, there are a couple of questions you need to have in mind:

Does the site offer free minutes?

Are there online psychics available via video call, email, chat, or phone?

How many years of experience do they have in the industry?

Are the psychics highly rated?

Does the spiritual readings site have a satisfaction guarantee?

The answers you get from these questions will help determine if you are conducting business with a reputable site. A reputable site is one that prioritises convenience, customer experience, and accurate psychic readings.

Do you get the same accurate psychic readings via phone as you do in person?

Most people believe that a psychic visitation requires colourful drapes, crystal balls, runes, and a shadowy dark room. It is also a common misconception that you have to be in the same room as the psychic reader. This is not the case, as the best psychic isn't hindered by time or space. Real psychics are able to tap into your energy field from wherever you are.

You, as a client, simply need to trust the psychic reader and the process to get accurate psychic readings. It doesn't matter the communication method you use, be it via phone, email or video chat.

Is there such a thing as the preferred method of psychic reading?

There is no such thing as the best method, as real psychics are able to provide you with an accurate reading regardless of if they can see you or not. The method of communication you select will depend on your comfort, convenience and preference. If you are unsure about your psychic reader and would like to take your time analysing their replies or contemplating your questions, you can have your psychic readings via email.

For those that prefer instant feedback, phone calls or live chat are best. If you prefer to visually express yourself, then you are better off with a video call.

Can online psychics be trusted?

Every online psychic and site in this article can be trusted as they have tons of experience, with some dating back decades. For instance, California Psychics utilise an extremely stringent process to vet their online psychics. Other websites on the list have privacy and security tools that ensure client protection above all.