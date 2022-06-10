New Polyphenol Science for Activated Weight Loss

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pixel Source and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pixel Source, visit https://alphaphen.com/.

Have you heard of Alpha Phen? It’s supposedly the next big thing in the world of weight-loss supplements. But is it actually worth buying?

According to livestrong.com, one out of every five people is looking for a way to burn calories and lose weight. This means there’s a very high likelihood that you are one of these people. Over 1.7 billion people suffer from health complications due to unhealthy habits and response patterns: such as stress, overeating, sleep deprivation, and lack of exercise.

Being overweight can affect your health in more ways than one... between deteriorating immunity systems and decreased metabolic activities, your body starts crying for help. According to recent research, people spent over 72 million in the last year on weight-loss products and programs. Of course, even the most prominent customer demographics are dominated by consumers from the USA. Despite the massive investment, most weight loss programs hardly achieve 10% loss in body weight.

Alpha Phen is a weight loss supplement that has been making waves lately because of its ability to help people lose weight quickly and easily. If you want to learn more about Alpha Phen as a natural weight loss aid. In this article, you’ll discover the ingredients list, usage, dosage, side effects, customer reviews, pricing, and other essential details.

Before we dive deeper, let’s look at the product overview provided by our research and editorial team.

Important Specifics About Alpha PhenAbout

The Alpha Phen weight loss formula is a proprietary blend of 12 nutrient-rich plant extracts that encourage quick and healthy weight loss by targeting the root cause of unwelcome weight gain due to low Polyphenol intake.

Manufacturer

Alpha Phen Laboratories

Official website

Purpose

Targets root cause of belly fat and increase Polyphenols (Polyphenols) to reduce the weight within no time.

Dosage

Dosage can be found on AlphaPhen.com

Features

Free from toxic chemicals or stimulants

dairy, gluten and Soy-free

Non-GMO with zero artificial substances

No prescription needed

FDA registered approved GMP facility

180 days for a full money-back guarantee return

Benefits

May reduce or maintain body weight.

Supports energy metabolism

Prevents weight gain

Suppresses Appetite

Boosts metabolism, energy intake, and digestive system

Manages blood sugar intake

Contributes to healthy blood pressure

Control cholesterol intake

Easy to swallow

Side-effects

None

Results

According to recent reports, Alpha Phen has worked for hundreds of women, men, and senior citizens to reduce weight from 10 to 100 pounds.

Tests

FDA-registered and 3rd Party Tested

Potential risks

Currently, Alpha Phen is only available through the official website, AlphaPhen.com . Be careful! Any products found on Amazon, Walmart, or other eCommerce stores are counterfeits.

Contact

What Is Alpha Phen?

Being overweight is one of the primary concerns for millions of people worldwide. For starters, Alpha Phen was introduced to the markets in October 2022. According to the creators, the supplement is only available through Alpha Phen official website. Shoppers are encouraged to avoid purchasing from third-party websites to prevent receipt of potentially dangerous counterfeit products.

Unlike various supplements, Alpha Phen attacks the root cause of belly fat and can produce great results within just a few months! The manufacturer’s claim to fame was their focus on the primary culprit of weight gain: absense of Polyphenol intake. Which have been scientifically proven to completely transform the weight-loss process, naturally.

Why Should You Try Alpha Phen?

In essence, a deficiency in Polyphenols is one of the biggest contributors for weight gain. Vice versa: this also means a higher concentration of them can help maintain a slim body. Usually, leaner bodies have fat-burning mechanisms within, (Polyphenols,) which can help eliminate calories and fat with minimal effort. Especially when compared to the challenges that most overweight people face.

According to the official website, the Alpha Phen formula is packed with 12 polyphenolic natural nutrients and plants that increase the Polyphenol intake. Since they burn fat 24/7, these supplements can be highly effective for weight loss. In addition, Alpha Phen has shown signs of benefit with nootropic health, increased metabolic activities, and enhanced digestion. Just make sure to follow the guidelines revealed at the bottom of the container.

Is Alpha Phen Safe?

This is probably one of the most obvious questions you could be asking youself... Since the supplement produces quick results, several people question its authenticity and worry about side effects.

Well, if you ask us whether Alpha Phen is legit or not, here’s the simple answer: Yes. Alpha Phen is entirely safe to consume since it contains natural ingredients, it’s backed up by scientific research and it produces effective results without any unexpected side effects. As usual, with any supplement, you should make sure to consult a doctor or nutritionist to see if it could be right for you.

The prestige of this weight-loss supplement is backed by reputable organizations such as NCBI, The Lancet Planetary Health, and most importantly, The International Journal of Obesity.

The product manufacturers used safe yet potent natural extracts and non-GMO ingredients. By considering the above factors, it’s seen that the Alpha Phen capsules are 100% safe.

How Does Alpha Phen Work?

Like we mentioned earlier, their product manufacturers use safe and rather potent natural extracts that are non-GMO. Alpha Phen was formulated with 100% natural ingredients that can isolate the root cause of obesity.

Usually, this pill works by increasing the concentration of Polyphenols in the body which can result in greater calorie burning and fat loss. Meanwhile, decreasing total weight within a few months or even a matter of days. For some, it may allow significant improvements to your energy throughout the day while strengthening a much healthier metabolic rate.

The 12 Ingredients Within Each Capsule.

Alpha Phen weight loss supplements use some of the most rare and unique ingredients in the world. There are 12 ingredients that make up the compound. It’s important to understand each of them and how they work together to create this organic, thermogenic weight loss effect. Let’s dive deeper, shall we?

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is an important compound that has several benefits for the body. It’s the key fat-burning substance, as it pulls fatty acids out of your circulation and pushes them into your mitochondria to be burned as energy.

White Kidney Bean

White kidney bean extract is an excellent addition to your weight reduction arsenal. It aids in the digestion of unwanted starch from your meals by blocking or neutralizing starch digestion. The extract, in the end, helps to inhibit enzymes that help breakdown any carbohydrate into sugar and fat. It slows down these digestive enzymes, preventing the body from converting complex carbohydrates (starches) into sugar and fat.

Citrus Fruit Bioflavanoids

Citrus fruits include a high amount of flavonoids, which are the chemical compound that plays a major role in their antioxidant activity. According to recent research by scientists from Louisiana State University’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, the chemical can lower blood glucose intake and increase calorie burn.

Grains of Paradise

Grains of paradise is a natural fat burner that has been found to aid in the burning of fat, decrease hunger, and increase metabolism. Supplementing with this plant component has been found in studies to not only be a gentle approach for combating body fat accumulation but also to target existing body fat reserves.

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium Husk absorbs water, making it a wonderful bulking agent that can help you feel fuller. According to an article published in “Nutrition” in March 2005, increasing consumption of Psyllium fiber may aid with weight loss by boosting satiety after meals and thus causing people to eat less throughout the day.

CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid)

It’s a type of polyunsaturated, omega-6 fatty acid called conjugated linoleic acid. In other words, it’s technically a trans fat, but it’s a natural kind of trans fat that may be found in many healthy foods. The “conjugated” part of the name refers to the arrangement of the double bonds in the fatty acid molecule.

Panax Ginseng Root

Ginseng stimulates brown adipose tissue, (aka BAT,) which can transform fat into energy more rapidly. This is one of the reasons you feel so energetic after taking ginseng. Gut bacteria are produced when this herb stimulates the production of ATP or cell energy!

Brindle Berry

Brindle Berry a highly potent fat burner that contains a high-concentration source of secondary metabolites such as xanthones, flavonoids, benzophenones, lactones, and phenolic acids. The rind of Brindle Berry contains a high amount of phytochemical content including hydroxycitric acid and other compounds like polyphenols (B)-luteolin and kaempferol. HCA is present in the rind (approx 400 mg) (HCA), which some claim reduces hunger and prevents fat accumulation in the body.

Coleus Forskolin (Plectranthus Barbatus)

Coleus forskohlii is an herb that has been used since ancient times for a variety of ailments, including heart disease, asthma, and skin infections. The active ingredient in coleus forskohlii is forskolin, which has been shown to promote weight loss and increase lean body mass. Forskolin also has other benefits, including improved blood pressure and increased testosterone intake.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Coffee beans are high in antioxidants and other pharmacologically active compounds. Green coffee bean extract may has been shown to help with weight loss due to its ability to lower blood pressure. It also has the ability to regulate blood sugar intake, improve health indicators like blood pressure and cholesterol, and provide antioxidants.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea is an excellent source of polyphenols, which include flavanols, flavandiols, flavonoids, and phenolic acids. The majority of green tea polyphenoles (GTPs) are flavonols known as catechins. This super-concentrated version comes in powders, pills, and liquids that you may take with or after a meal to help boost your metabolic rate.

Black Pepper Extract

Piperine, a pungent component in black pepper that causes the spice to have an intense burning sensation when applied to the skin, has been shown to prevent fat formation by blocking new fat cell formation in a preliminary research. If future studies confirm these effects, black pepper may provide an ecological treatment for fat-related diseases such as obesity because it is high in beneficial fats and dietary fiber. It’s also high in healthy lipids and dietary fiber, which can also help you lose weight over time.

Features & Health Benefits of Alpha Phen

The features and benefits of Alpha Phen are as follows:

It’s a plant-based health supplement without any toxic or GMO substances that help in losing weight.

It’s available in capsule form and can be easily swallowed.

These capsules work well and can help you burn calories while you sleep.

It helps maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.

It also may support artery health, good metabolism, and gut health by reducing constipation, gas, bloating, and other gut-related issues.

It may improve blood pressure and sugar intake.

It can regulate cholesterol intake

Could be continually burning fat 24/7... morning, noon, and night especially if taken regularly.

If you can’t resist your cravings, Alpha Phen could assist with reduced hunger pangs and irregular appetite.

These capsules may help with energy intake throughout the day.

Although it’s one of the healthiest weight loss supplements out there, you shouldn’t use it before consulting the doctor. Also, it’s not recommended for the following people:

Pregnant women

Women who are breastfeeding

People suffering from acute or chronic diseases

How Long Should You Take It

Alpha Phen manufacturers recommend taking the supplement for at least 3 to 6 months to enjoy substantial results for up to one or two years. However, taking this pill doesn’t allow you to stop exercising or cease making healthy choices. Both of the aforementioned are crucial health factors that can ensure the best results within just a few months!

Whether you take pills or not; a healthy diet, regular exercise, and meditation are crucial rituals for maintaining a healthy balance between your mind and body. Supplement users are recommended to try cardio, yoga, high and low-intensity workouts alongside meditation, breathing exercises and consumption of food rich in proteins to enjoy better results.

Note: Make sure you follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer while taking the supplement.

Alpha Phen Customer Feedback

Let’s take a look at a few Alpha Phen reviews before making our final verdict... the product has no severe negative results or complaints. Since Alpha Phen reviews are overwhelmingly positive and reliable, most people buy this pill to enjoy the best in weight loss. They also have incredible customer-care support... they’ll do everything in their power to make sure you’re 100% satisfied. Including issuing refunds within six months from your day of purchase.

Soon after initializing the refund, the customer receives the amount within a few business days. However, since most customers were delighted with the product, the manufacturers didn’t face many complications worth noting.

How Much Weight Did Their Customers Lose?

Alpha Phen allows you to reduce your weight significantly within a short period of time. Although there isn’t a precise number we can commit to since every person’s body is different; one can derive an average rate of weight loss from the following testimonials we gathered these last few months.

Lauren- Lost 35lbs

Zach- Lost 26lbs

Cassie- Lost 40lbs

It’s clear that the people are losing over 25lbs within a short period of time! Plus there was a huge bonus, people claimed a significant reduction of stress, depression, and overall anxiety.

Understanding Polyphenols

Since Alpha Phen is designed to heighten Polyphenols it’s essential to understand precisely what that means in the first place. So, are you ready to get scientific?

Obviously, Polyphenols have been shown to help people lose weight. This is due to an energy imbalance that can cause weight gain and obesity. Polyphenols’ anti-obesity effects, such as stimulating thermogenesis and energy expenditure and inhibiting adipocyte differentiation and growth, contribute to weight loss through these mechanisms. Exercising and dieting can seem useless without them... people don’t realize they were fighting a losing battle to begin with!

Obesity is a worldwide problem that requires innovative solutions. There is a growing movement across the world with people who use natural compounds to treat obesity. Natural polyphenols, which are antioxidants in plants, have been shown in studies to be both effective and safe for managing obesity through diet and food fortification.

Over 8,000 polyphenolic compounds with a wide range of structures and functions have been discovered in plants. Polyphenols in food have been linked to reduced food intake, fatty acid synthesis decrease, lipolysis stimulation, prevention of fatty acid oxidation and apoptosis inhibition. This implies that polyphenols could be used as drugs to treat obesity and that they may be added to food items with anti-obesity properties in the near future.

Backed By Science

Alpha Phen is Pharmaceutical Grade, which means they’ve been produced in accordance with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards. The GMP approach mends that our items are generated and controlled with the greatest quality feasible, from training and equipment to raw materials and facilities. This supplement is comprised of potent natural components that reduce large calorie counts while being available in easy-to-swallow pill capsule form.

How Does Alpha Phen Decrease Weight Without Diet Or Exercise?

There are only two ways to maintain a calorie deficit... which are by exercising or dieting. Usually, exercising or dieting helps you lose weight, but with Alpha Phen, you can lose weight easily by streamlining your Polyphenol intake.

Some of the ingredients within the compound also assist in other more holistic ways: like by reducing calorie production.

How To Consume Alpha Phen

Each Alpha Phen bottle is packed with 60 pills for a month. The customers are recommended to continue taking their capsules for three to six months to allow noticeable results. Make sure you consume them with a glass of water each morning. This supplement is made for people above 18 years old. It also isn’t recommended for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, or people with diseases.

Since the product comprises 12 polyphenolic nutrients and plants, one should consult a doctor before taking the pills to avoid complications.

Alpha Phen Pricing Structure

As previously mentioned, Alpha Phen can only be purchased from the official website to avoid online scams and fraudulent resellers. Once again, make sure you buy the pills from the official website.

Alpha Phen Price Breakdown:

One bottle of Alpha Phen(30-day supplement): $59

Three bottles(90-day supplement): $147 ($49/ea)

Six bottles(180-day supplement): $234 ($39/ea)

Apart from the actual pricing, the additional $9.95 shipping rate is also included for the 30-day and 90-day supplies. But, there is free shipping for people willing to purchase a 180-day supply!

Bonuses & Gifts!

Usually, the customers who buy 3 to 6 bottles will receive free bonuses such as a secret weight loss recipe cookbook. This ebook teaches you everything you need to know about a clean diet to assist your Alpha Phen journey. It also includes excellent wellness handbook.

There’s also another ebook gift for certain eligible customers that involves stress management and strategies that might help boost your confidence. The ebook contains practical techniques that should help facilitate substantial changes in the reader’s enthusiasm and energy intake .

Alpha Phen Refund Policy

If you do not see significant results from using Alpha Phen within 180 days of purchase, you can request a refund from the team. They will refund your money without any questions asked.

Conclusion

Alpha Phen is a growing popular weight loss formula you can buy from the official website, (AlphaPhen.com). Since it is a blend of twelve different natural ingredients, including black pepper extract, white kidney bean, and grains of paradise, it doesn’t have any harmful side effects and also prevents unexplained weight gain.

Alpha Phen is a diet supplement that focuses on the root cause of belly fat. It increases Polyphenols, which helps you burn calories all day long. This product also supports healthy blood pressure, digestion, prevents low Polyphenols, enhances brainpower, and maintains healthy cholesterol intake.

That’s why it can work more effectively than regular exercise and dietary supplements. Plus, you can enjoy ebooks with proven weight loss studies, detoxification, and stress management by purchasing three and six Alpha Phen bottles. To learn more about Alpha Phen and how it works, visit the official website for more information here.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.