When should you replace windshield wipers?

Like any other car part, your windshield wipers endure a lot of natural wear and tear and eventually will need replacing. So, how do you know when to replace windshield wipers? There are definitely some things to look out for on a regular basis, so our Toyota of N Charlotte auto techs have put together this quick guide of everything that can determine when it’s time for a windshield wiper replacement.

How do you know when to replace windshield wipers?

It’s standard to check on your windshield wipers every 6-12 months, but this doesn’t mean you won’t need to replace them sooner (or later) than that. Here are some things you should be thinking about regularly to determine when it’s time for a windshield wiper replacement.

Your wipers should be effectively cleaning your windshield. If your wipers aren’t doing a good job of thoroughly cleaning the glass when you turn them on, this could be a sign that something is wrong with the wiper blades. Over time, the rubber on the wipers can get worn down, creating small dents that prevent them from fitting snug against the glass. If this is the case, you can reach out to our N Charlotte auto techs about a windshield wiper replacement.

The blades should glide smoothly over the windshield. When wipers clatter over the windshield, it’s usually a sign that the rubber is warped. This can be caused by extremely high temperatures and can’t be reversed. Clattering is definitely a good indication of when to replace windshield wipers. It could be a good idea to talk to your N Charlotte auto care team about switching to premium blades, which have more longevity and better performance.

Your windshield wipers shouldn’t make squeaking or screeching noises. It’s not unusual to hear your wipers when they’re moving, but loud squealing isn’t a good sign. These sounds could be caused by a dry windshield or dirt buildup on the blades, but if you hear this after you clean the wipers off and the glass is wet you should probably get a windshield wiper replacement. The rubber could be worn down, and there’s a possibility of damage to your windshield over time if they aren’t replaced!

Check the rubber on your blades for excess wear and tear. Of course, the rubber will be worn down naturally as time passes, but other factors like extreme hot or cold temperatures can cause them to wear down more quickly. It’s a good idea to check on them about once a month to evaluate their ability to clean your windshield. You can always check in with the N Charlotte Toyota team if you think it’s time for a replacement. If you have windshield wiper replacement questions, check in with our Toyota of N Charlotte auto care team!

