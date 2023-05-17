Zoo Trek Provides Behind-the-Scenes Experience at Greensboro Science Center

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greensboro Science Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greensboro Science Center, visit https://www.greensboroscience.org.

Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek is an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at the Greensboro Science Center. This experience provides a unique opportunity for participants to get up close and personal with animal residents, meet their keepers, and learn about animal care and the conservation efforts that are being made to protect endangered species.

Zoo Trek participants will explore the Greensboro Science Center zoo and stop at several exhibits to meet the animals and learn about their individual characteristics, diets, care, and daily routines. Animal stops can include meerkats, cassowaries, lemurs, Aldabra tortoises, or trumpeter hornbills. Participants may also interact with the animals and participate in various activities, like feeding or helping with their enrichment programs.

Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek is not only an educational experience but also an unforgettable adventure that is perfect for anyone who loves animals and wants to learn more about their care and conservation. Zoo Treks are available on Saturdays and Sundays from mid-March through early November. The Greensboro Science Center’s Inside Tracks program also offers Aquarium Adventures, Penguin Encounters, and Penguin Feedings. Visit Greensboro Science Center for more information on all Inside Tracks experiences.

The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state’s first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, and an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park. It also features an OmniSphere Theater, FLYWAY Zipline at BPD, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC’s only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim.