Live Out Your Astronomer Dreams by Stargazing at the Greensboro Science Center This Month

Every April, the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) participates in the North Carolina Science Festival. The North Carolina Science Festival is an annual event that celebrates science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) throughout the state of North Carolina. The festival takes place in April and features a wide range of events, activities, and programs for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The festival’s mission is to inspire and engage the public with science and technology, promoting a better understanding of the world around us and the impact that science has on our daily lives. Through a combination of hands-on activities, demonstrations, lectures, and exhibits, the festival aims to encourage curiosity, critical thinking, and a lifelong love of learning.

One of the festival’s most popular events is the Statewide Star Party, which takes place on the same night across the state. During this event, we partner with the Greensboro Astronomy Club and invite guests to observe the night sky. We have telescopes outside and activities inside along with our planetarium exploring the spring skies!

The Greensboro Science Center is dedicated to developing inclusive GSC experiences for all guests with our Science for All initiative. By participating in the North Carolina Science Festival, the GSC is able to give people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to explore and appreciate the wonders of science and technology. By encouraging curiosity and lifelong learning, the GSC hopes to promote a better understanding of the world around us and the importance of science in our daily lives.