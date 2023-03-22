It’s Raining Cats & Dogs at the Greensboro Science Center!

Sponsored - In the traveling exhibit, Cats & Dogs, you can walk in the paws of a cat or a dog. This exhibit looks at recent findings from animal behavior experts about the animals we share our hearts and homes with. Gain a better understanding of the emotions and behaviors of dogs and cats through a variety of hands-on games and activities. You can also test your physical skills to see how your agility, speed, and jumping ability compared to those of cats and dogs! Cats & Dogs runs through May 7, 2023. Admission is included with a general admission ticket or a membership to the Greensboro Science Center.

If you can’t get enough of cats and dogs, join us for our Fur-st Saturdays series! The Greensboro Science Center is partnering with local adoption agencies to host adoption events, free rabies clinics, and more. Visit our Facebook page to learn more about Fur-st Saturdays.

While you’re here, don’t forget to explore our aquarium, museum, and zoo, where you can see more amazing cats like tigers and servals. During your visit, you can also meet our newest K-9 addition, a robot dog named ARF-2D2. Weighing in at 26 pounds, with 5 pairs of depth-sensing “eyes,” 3 sets of sound-sensing “ears,” and a dozen motors, he is a technical marvel to behold! Beginning Saturday, March 25, ARF-2D2 will star in an all-new public show, “Our Robot Dog”, where he’ll test his computer-controlled abilities against the natural abilities of a real dog. See our website for showtimes.

To learn more and book your adventure, visit greensboroscience.org!