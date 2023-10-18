Discover the Unusual at the Greensboro Science Center!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greensboro Science Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greensboro Science Center, visit https://www.greensboroscience.org/

The Greensboro Science Center is home to a fascinating array of animals, from cute and fluffy to creepy-crawly and everything in between. Some of the more unique residents are Madagascar hissing cockroaches, giant African millipedes, a Mexican redknee tarantula, an Asian forest scorpion, and an eastern black rat snake. These remarkable animals offer visitors the opportunity to learn more about diverse ecosystems and the incredible species that inhabit them. Let’s learn more about some of these unique species:

Madagascar hissing cockroach: Native to the island of Madagascar, these large cockroaches are known for the distinctive hissing sound they produce by expelling air through tiny openings in their abdomen. These large insects are actually harmless and serve as vital decomposers in their ecosystem. At the Greensboro Science Center, they serve as animal ambassadors, educating guests about the important role of decomposers.

Giant African millipede: These enormous arthropods call the rainforests of Africa home and are among the largest millipede species in the world. Millipedes are also decomposers, so their waste becomes new soil for the rainforest. Fun fact - giant African millipedes can actually smell and taste with all parts of their body!

Mexican redknee tarantula: Known for their vivid coloration and the distinctive red stripes on their legs, Mexican redknee tarantulas live in the tropical deciduous forests, dry forests, and deserts of Mexico. Tarantulas derive their name from a high-energy Italian dance called the tarantella, in which the frenzied movements involved were thought to mimic the effects of a spider bite.

Asian forest scorpion: The Asian forest scorpion, native to southern Asian rainforests, is a formidable-looking arachnid. With their powerful pincers and venomous stingers, they are efficient predators. Did you know that scorpions glow under ultraviolet light? This is due to the hyaline layer in their exoskeleton reacting to the UV rays.

Eastern black rat snake: Native to North America, the eastern black rat snake is a non-venomous colubrid snake. Many people mistake this dangerous-looking snake for a rattlesnake or even a copperhead due to its bold behavior and juvenile color pattern. These snakes are excellent climbers and play an important role in keeping rodent populations under control. Panther, the Greensboro Science Center’s eastern black rat snake, serves as an animal ambassador, connecting visitors to the fascinating world of reptiles and their importance in the environment.

