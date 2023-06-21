Are you looking for an outdoor adventure this summer?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greensboro Science Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greensboro Science Center, visit greensboroscience.org.

Are you looking for an outdoor adventure this summer? The Greensboro Science Center offers many fun and unique experiences for the whole family!

You can challenge your mind and body on SKYWILD, a treetop adventure course located in the Greensboro Science Center’s twenty-two acre zoo. Sixty animal-inspired obstacles and three different skill levels make SKYWILD a fun and exciting experience for anyone ages 8 and up!

Younger kids (and kids-at-heart) can explore the trees and play next to dinosaurs at the Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure! These treehouses feature slides, rope bridges, fun obstacles, ADA accessible sections, and more.

Want to take to the sky? Try FLYWAY, the Greensboro Science Center’s new zipline! This zipline will have you soaring through the trees above Country Park at heights of over 35 feet and speeds of up to 25 miles an hour. FLYWAY lets you experience and enjoy the outdoors in a whole new way!

Whether you’re looking for a fun outing with your friends and family or even a unique team-building experience for your business or group, the Greensboro Science Center has something for everyone.

Visit greensboroscience.org to learn more.