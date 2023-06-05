When should I receive cataract surgery?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Charlotte Ear Eyes Nose and Throat Associates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Charlotte Ear Eyes Nose and Throat Associates, visit https://www.ceenta.com.

Have you noticed that your vision is getting cloudy? Not blurry or strained, but more like walking through a fog? You may have a condition known as a cataract, and the treatment methods CEENTA offers can make everything clear again.

WHAT IS A CATARACT?

We are born with a natural lens in our eye – it lies behind the iris (the colored part of your eye). The lens’ main purpose is to focus and transmit light to the retina in order for images to be processed by the brain. When proteins in your lens change with things like age or trauma, they create a cataract that can partially or fully cloud your field of vision.

WHEN IS A GOOD TIME TO RECEIVE CATARACT SURGERY?

Cataract surgery recommendations may vary from patient to patient depending on the severity of the condition. However, some general questions to consider before deciding on cataract surgery can include:

Are my cataracts affecting my vision?

How long have I had cataracts?

What activities will be affected while I recover from surgery?

Although the condition is typically associated with older patients, people of any age can develop cataracts. Dr. Veena Rao, a CEENTA cataract surgeon at our Matthews and Monroe offices, elaborate on patient candidacy. “Many of my patients think they don’t see as well anymore because they are “just getting older” - but that’s not always the case. Many times, we develop cataracts as we get older and cataract surgery can really improve people’s vision and quality of life. It’s a good idea to get an eye exam to see what might be possible.”

WHAT ARE MY CATARACT SURGERY OPTIONS?

Cataract removal has changed over the years, with new techniques being developed to improve efficiency and comfort. Traditional cataract surgery involves a minor incision into the cornea with a scalpel along with an ultrasound probe to break up the cataract. A new lens will subsequently be placed in your eye.

Femto laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS), by comparison, offers an even more precise procedure by using lasers to both make the incision and soften the cataract. In some cases, FLACS can also correct mild astigmatism.

This blog is for informational purposes only. For specific medical questions, please consult your physician.