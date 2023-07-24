What to know following cataract surgery

(Shutterstock)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Charlotte Ear Eyes Nose and Throat Associates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Charlotte Ear Eyes Nose and Throat Associates, visit [website].

You’ve made the decision to fix your foggy, blurry vision due to cataracts with surgery, but you might have one question remaining: what happens next? Knowing what to expect after your cataract surgery can make the difference in your day-to-day life, especially when it comes to your post-op care. Some things to consider include:

COMMON SIDE EFFECTS

After your surgery, you may experience some mild discomfort or itchiness by your eye. This is a normal part of the recovery process, and it’s highly suggested that you refrain from constantly touching your eye. Your vision may also still be blurry, but that will clear up gradually over the next week.

SENSITIVITY TO LIGHT

Given the fact that your vision was previously cloudy due to the cataracts, you may also experience some sensitivity to bright lights, whether it is fluorescent lighting indoors or the sunshine outdoors. Dr. Wei Huang, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon at our Huntersville office, explains this side effect. “This can be due to your eyes adapting to more light entering the eye or corneal swelling. During your recovery, sunglasses can help mitigate this sensitivity as your eyes get used to extra light.”

BRIGHTER COLORS

On the other hand, your eyes may experience enhanced colors following the surgery. By replacing your lens with an intra ocular lens, you may see more “blue” colors due to increased blue light transmission. This is also normal and will regulate with time. That said, the lack of foggy vision means that you can enjoy the abundance of colors around you again.

ADJUSTING YOUR ROUTINE

While you are recuperating, you will need to modify your lifestyle to keep your eyes healthy. Avoid wearing makeup for at least two weeks following your surgery, specifically products that are used near the eye. Limit your physical activity until you have clearance from your physician. Finally, you will need to put swimming or using hot tubs on hold for a few weeks as your eyes recover.

ENJOYING YOUR NEW VISION

Your cataract procedure will allow you to take part in many of the hobbies and activities that were diminished due to blurry vision. While you are taking in every detail again, it’s important to keep track of any fluctuating changes to your vision and talk to your provider for a follow-up appointment.

If you or a loved one are constantly plagued by foggy, cloudy vision from cataracts, schedule an appointment with CEENTA. Our team of cataract specialists can examine your eyes and provide multiple surgical and lens options based on your lifestyle. Schedule your cataract consultation with Dr. Huang at our Huntersville location today for crystal clear vision.

This blog is for informational purposes only. For specific medical questions, please consult your doctor. New patients can make appointments online with our eye doctors in North and South Carolina. Current patients can also make appointments through myCEENTAchart with physicians they have already seen.